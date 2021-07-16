Late rally lifts Avon Legion past Berlin; Simsbury still searching for first win

BERLIN, July 15, 2021 – Matt Leopold’s RBI single to right field in the sixth inning put Avon ahead for good as the Post 201 American Legion baseball team beat Berlin, 4-1 in Zone 1 action Thursday night at Sage Park.

Avon pitchers Luke Coppen and Danny Bae combined to allow just four hits and fan four for Post 201.

Avon (7-5, 7-5 Zone 1) took a 1-0 lead on an error in the third inning but Berlin (1-10) came right back in the bottom of the inning to tie the game on a RBI single from Kyle Hyde.

In the sixth inning, Avon catcher Emmett Borenstein reached on an error to lead off the inning. He moved to second base on a successful sacrifice bunt from Bae and moved to third when Dylan Love grounded out to the second baseman.

Borenstein scored to give Avon a 2-1 lead on an RBI single from Leopold.

Post 201 extended their lead in the top of the seventh inning with two runs scoring on an infield error.

Tyler Bonney had a double for Avon while Tyler Nyberg was 2-for-3. Bae picked up the win with two innings of relief pitching, allowing one hit and striking out two. Jon D’Amore was 2-for-3 for Berlin.

Avon 4, Berlin 1

At Berlin (Thur. July 15)

Avon (7-5) 001 001 2 – 4-8-1

Berlin (1-10) 001 000 0 — 1-4-2

Luke Coppen, Danny Bae (6) and Emmett Borenstein; Garrett Fallon, Justin Piskorski (6) and Luken; WP: Bae (3-2); LP: Fallon; 2B: Tyler Bonney (A)

Simsbury drops two games

SIMSBURY, July 15, 2021 – The Simsbury American Legion baseball continues to search for that elusive first win of the season.

Post 84 dropped game one of a doubleheader with Meriden on Tuesday, 11-2 but was leading in game two when the game was suspended due to weather. Post 84 had a 6-4 lead in the third inning when the game was suspended.

On Thursday, Naugatuck (6-5, 6-5 Zone 1) rapped out 11 hits in a 9-4 victory at Memorial Field. Derrick Jagello was 2-for-4 for Naugatuck with James Duda going 2-for-2. Matt Segan added a double for Post 17.

Dan Gorham had a double for Simsbury (0-9, 0-8 Zone 1) against Naugatuck.

On Tuesday, Riley Carew, Samuel Ward, Jackson Matczyk and Owen Murphy had singles in the loss to Meriden. Winning pitcher Andrew McCarthy was 2-for-4 for Meriden with a double, triple and two RBI. Evan Cordero had a double and three RBI for Meriden.

Naugatuck 9, Simsbury 4

At Simsbury (Thur. July 15)

Naugatuck (6-5) 201 100 5 — 9-11-2

Simsbury (0-9) 011 020 0 — 4-7-4

Ryan Tyszkai,, Matthew Stefan (4), Derrick Jagello (5) and unknown; Morgan Rybczyk, Greg Mrosek (4), Grant Kaplinski (4), Dan Gorham (5) and Jackson Matyczyk; WP: Tyszkai (N); LP: Rybczyk (0-4); 2B: Matt Stefan (N), Dan Gorham (S)

Meriden 11, Simsbury 2

At Simsbury (Tue. July 13)

Meriden (7-4) 250 100 3 — 11-7-0

Simsbury (0-8) 020 000 0 — 2-4-4

Andrew McCarthy, Wes Deno (5), Evan Avery (6) and unknown; Owen Murphy, William Smith (3), Aidan Dwyer (7) and Jackson Matyczyk; WP: McCarthy; LP: Murphy (0-1); 2B: Max Giacco (M), Andrew McCarthy (M), Evan Cordero (M); 3B: McCarthy (M)