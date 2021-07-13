Newington Legion comes out on top in 1-0 win over Post 201

NEWINGTON, July 13, 2021 – Avon American Legion pitcher Ben Angus threw his second complete game of the summer and gave up just five hits. But it wasn’t enough as Newington beat Post 201 in a Zone 1 contest Tuesday night, 1-0 at Alumni Field.

Angus went the distance for Avon, allowing five hits and striking out two. Newington hurler Samuel Dionne allowed just three hits and struck out one in six innings of work to secure the win for Post 117.

Newington (5-6) scored their only run in the fifth inning. Nicholas Dicioccio led off the inning with a double to left field. Two outs later, he was still at second base.

Newington’s Ryan Sairdon coaxed a walk from Angus, who walked just two. Daniel Crouse followed with a two-out single to center field to drive in the run.

Joseph Coleman walked to load the bases but Newington’s Nicholas Cox grounded the ball to Avon shortstop Matt Leopold, who fired the ball home to catcher Emmett Borenstein, who tagged out Sairdon to end the inning.

In the sixth inning, Newington had runners on second and third base with two outs but Angus struck out Dionne to end the threat.

Borenstein doubled for Avon in the fourth inning but never got any closer to scoring. Max Raha and Danny Galliher also had singles for Post 201.

Avon (6-5) returns to action on Thursday when they travel to Sage Park to tangle with winless Berlin beginning at 7 p.m.

Newington 1, Avon 0

At Newington

Avon (6-5) 000 000 0 — 0-3-0

Newington (5-6) 000 010 x — 1-5-1

Ben Angus and Emmett Borenstein; Samuel Dionne and Nicholas Dicioccio; WP: Dionne; LP: Angus (0-3); 2B: Emmett Borestein (A), Nicholas Dicioccio (N); 3B: none; HR: none