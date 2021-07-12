Fortnite Gratuits Premium Netflix Gratuits
Lobster Loop road race returns on August 29 – The Collinsville Press
Lobster Loop road race returns on August 29

Runners take off at the start of the 2019 Lobster Loop road race Sunday in Canton. Avon’s Tyler Hinrichs won the race.

CANTON – After a one-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers of the annual Lobster Loop 5K Road Race are ready to get the race back on the road.

The 29th annual Lobster Loop 5K Road Race and non-competitive health walk is scheduled for Sunday, August 29 beginning at 8:30 a.m., starting and ending at the Town Green in Canton. The Canton Middle School Parent/Teacher Organization (PTO) is sponsoring the 3.1 mile race.

The registration fee is $25. Registration will only be available on-line at Lobster Loop 5k Signup. All participants that pre-register online by Aug. 13 will receive a free Lobster Loop t-shirt on race day.

To encourage first-time participants, the race is partnering with the Canton Park and Recreation Commission to help sponsor a course for beginning and intermediate runners called Couch to 5K: Lobster Loop Run Prep, a seven-week course that begins next week on July 14.

Canton High track and field coach Tim O’Donnell will lead the course. Runners will meet once a week to train and exercise as a group. Runners will also receive a weekly running plan to prepare for the race. Program fee is $85 for town residents and $95 for non-residents. The training program fee does not include entry into the race.

For more Lobster Loop registration information, contact Kim Weller at kimberlyweller@gmail.com or 860-318-1438.

Recent Lobster Loop champions

Year: Overall winner Time Women’s winner (Overall place) Time
2019: Tyler Hinrichs, Avon 17:13 Julia Caputo, Canton (18) 19:50
2018: Matt DeMarco, Canton 17:44 Ashleigh Stephan, Avon (20) 21:02
2017: Max Sparks, Canton 16:26 Sara Leavens, Avon (13) 19:50
2016: Solomon Davis, Simsbury 16:35 Sara Leavens, Avon (18) 20:32
2015: Dean Yost, Canton 16:34 Jillian Sullivan, W. Hartford (19) 19:13
2014: Marc Robaczynski, Avon 16:03 Sammi Glass, Goshen (6) 17:44
2013: Chris Chisholm, Farmington 16:38 Sammi Glass, Goshen (8) 17:33
2012: Mike LeDuc, Canton 16:20 Anne Marie Tuxbury, N. Hartford (14) 18:42
2011: Mike LeDuc, Canton 15:36-y Mary-Lynn Currier, Canton (25) 18:19-y
2010: Marc Robacyznski, New Hartford 15:41 Mary-Lynn Currier, Canton (14) 18:26

y-modified course due to construction on Dyer Avenue. Does not count toward race records.
Race records: Marc Robacyznski, 15:27, 1997; Kate Patten, New Hartford, 17:29, 2002

 

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 35 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

