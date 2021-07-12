Lobster Loop road race returns on August 29

CANTON – After a one-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers of the annual Lobster Loop 5K Road Race are ready to get the race back on the road.

The 29th annual Lobster Loop 5K Road Race and non-competitive health walk is scheduled for Sunday, August 29 beginning at 8:30 a.m., starting and ending at the Town Green in Canton. The Canton Middle School Parent/Teacher Organization (PTO) is sponsoring the 3.1 mile race.

The registration fee is $25. Registration will only be available on-line at Lobster Loop 5k Signup. All participants that pre-register online by Aug. 13 will receive a free Lobster Loop t-shirt on race day.

To encourage first-time participants, the race is partnering with the Canton Park and Recreation Commission to help sponsor a course for beginning and intermediate runners called Couch to 5K: Lobster Loop Run Prep, a seven-week course that begins next week on July 14.

Canton High track and field coach Tim O’Donnell will lead the course. Runners will meet once a week to train and exercise as a group. Runners will also receive a weekly running plan to prepare for the race. Program fee is $85 for town residents and $95 for non-residents. The training program fee does not include entry into the race.

For more Lobster Loop registration information, contact Kim Weller at kimberlyweller@gmail.com or 860-318-1438.

Recent Lobster Loop champions

Year: Overall winner Time Women’s winner (Overall place) Time 2019: Tyler Hinrichs, Avon 17:13 Julia Caputo, Canton (18) 19:50 2018: Matt DeMarco, Canton 17:44 Ashleigh Stephan, Avon (20) 21:02 2017: Max Sparks, Canton 16:26 Sara Leavens, Avon (13) 19:50 2016: Solomon Davis, Simsbury 16:35 Sara Leavens, Avon (18) 20:32 2015: Dean Yost, Canton 16:34 Jillian Sullivan, W. Hartford (19) 19:13 2014: Marc Robaczynski, Avon 16:03 Sammi Glass, Goshen (6) 17:44 2013: Chris Chisholm, Farmington 16:38 Sammi Glass, Goshen (8) 17:33 2012: Mike LeDuc, Canton 16:20 Anne Marie Tuxbury, N. Hartford (14) 18:42 2011: Mike LeDuc, Canton 15:36-y Mary-Lynn Currier, Canton (25) 18:19-y 2010: Marc Robacyznski, New Hartford 15:41 Mary-Lynn Currier, Canton (14) 18:26

y-modified course due to construction on Dyer Avenue. Does not count toward race records.

Race records: Marc Robacyznski, 15:27, 1997; Kate Patten, New Hartford, 17:29, 2002