Lobster Loop road race returns on August 29

CANTON – After a one-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers of the annual Lobster Loop 5K Road Race are ready to get the race back on the road.
The 29th annual Lobster Loop 5K Road Race and non-competitive health walk is scheduled for Sunday, August 29 beginning at 8:30 a.m., starting and ending at the Town Green in Canton. The Canton Middle School Parent/Teacher Organization (PTO) is sponsoring the 3.1 mile race.
The registration fee is $25. Registration will only be available on-line at Lobster Loop 5k Signup. All participants that pre-register online by Aug. 13 will receive a free Lobster Loop t-shirt on race day.
To encourage first-time participants, the race is partnering with the Canton Park and Recreation Commission to help sponsor a course for beginning and intermediate runners called Couch to 5K: Lobster Loop Run Prep, a seven-week course that begins next week on July 14.
Canton High track and field coach Tim O’Donnell will lead the course. Runners will meet once a week to train and exercise as a group. Runners will also receive a weekly running plan to prepare for the race. Program fee is $85 for town residents and $95 for non-residents. The training program fee does not include entry into the race.
For more Lobster Loop registration information, contact Kim Weller at kimberlyweller@gmail.com or 860-318-1438.
Recent Lobster Loop champions
|Year: Overall winner
|Time
|Women’s winner (Overall place)
|Time
|2019: Tyler Hinrichs, Avon
|17:13
|Julia Caputo, Canton (18)
|19:50
|2018: Matt DeMarco, Canton
|17:44
|Ashleigh Stephan, Avon (20)
|21:02
|2017: Max Sparks, Canton
|16:26
|Sara Leavens, Avon (13)
|19:50
|2016: Solomon Davis, Simsbury
|16:35
|Sara Leavens, Avon (18)
|20:32
|2015: Dean Yost, Canton
|16:34
|Jillian Sullivan, W. Hartford (19)
|19:13
|2014: Marc Robaczynski, Avon
|16:03
|Sammi Glass, Goshen (6)
|17:44
|2013: Chris Chisholm, Farmington
|16:38
|Sammi Glass, Goshen (8)
|17:33
|2012: Mike LeDuc, Canton
|16:20
|Anne Marie Tuxbury, N. Hartford (14)
|18:42
|2011: Mike LeDuc, Canton
|15:36-y
|Mary-Lynn Currier, Canton (25)
|18:19-y
|2010: Marc Robacyznski, New Hartford
|15:41
|Mary-Lynn Currier, Canton (14)
|18:26
y-modified course due to construction on Dyer Avenue. Does not count toward race records.
Race records: Marc Robacyznski, 15:27, 1997; Kate Patten, New Hartford, 17:29, 2002