Davidson runs to easy win at Lobster Loop road race

CANTON, August 29, 2021 – Suffield’s Nathan Davidson easily won the 29th annual Lobster Loop road race in Canton on Sunday by nearly two minutes as the 3.1 mile race returned after a one-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Davidson won the race with a time of 16:38 with Canton’s Ryan Weller, 16, finishing second in 18:36 and Greg Vincent coming in a close third in 18:37.

In the woman’s race, Canton’s Kasey Charron won by nearly a minute over Lindsay Collette. Charron, who was 11th overall in the race of 374 finishers, finished with a time of 20:39 with Collette finishing second in 21:35. Kelly Lang was third in 21:54.

The race was a fundraiser for the Canton Middle School Parent/Teacher Organization (PTO).

Top 10 results

Overall: 1. Nate Davidson, Suffield, 16:38 over 3.1 miles, 2. Ryan Weller, Canton, 18:36, 3. Greg Vincent 18:37, 4. Neil McKenney, 18:45, 5. Ross Via, 18:58, 6. Daniel Cuyler 19:34, 7. Steve Madamba 20:13, 8. Patrick Miett 20:24, 9. Ethan Lindquist 20:27, 10. Josh Masson 20:39

Top 10 women: 1. Kasey Charron (11th overall), Canton, 20:39, 2. Lindsay Collette (20) 21:35, 3. Kelly Lang (24) 21:54, 4. Maria Schilling (29) 22:14, 5. Jennifer Rottjamp (30) 22:19, 6. Katey Baruth (32) 22:28, 7. Julia Koczak (35) 22:52, 8. Amber Zaharchuk (39) 23:09, 9. Emily Cianfaglione 23:34, 10, Abby Reed 24:30

2021 Lobster Loop road race results

Recent Lobster Loop champions

Year: Overall winner Time Women’s winner (Overall place) Time 2021: Nate Davidson, Suffield 16:38 Kasey Charron, Canton (11) 20:39 2019: Tyler Hinrichs, Avon 17:13 Julia Caputo, Canton (18) 19:50 2018: Matt DeMarco, Canton 17:44 Ashleigh Stephan, Avon (20) 21:02 2017: Max Sparks, Canton 16:26 Sara Leavens, Avon (13) 19:50 2016: Solomon Davis, Simsbury 16:35 Sara Leavens, Avon (18) 20:32 2015: Dean Yost, Canton 16:34 Jillian Sullivan, W. Hartford (19) 19:13 2014: Marc Robaczynski, Avon 16:03 Sammi Glass, Goshen (6) 17:44 2013: Chris Chisholm, Farmington 16:38 Sammi Glass, Goshen (8) 17:33 2012: Mike LeDuc, Canton 16:20 Anne Marie Tuxbury, N. Hartford (14) 18:42 2011: Mike LeDuc, Canton 15:36-y Mary-Lynn Currier, Canton (25) 18:19-y 2010: Marc Robacyznski, N. Hartford 15:41 Mary-Lynn Currier, Canton (14) 18:26

y-modified course due to construction on Dyer Avenue. Does not count toward race records.

Race records: Marc Robacyznski, 15:27, 1997; Kate Patten, New Hartford, 17:29, 2002