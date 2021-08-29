Fortnite Gratuits Premium Netflix Gratuits
Davidson runs to easy win at Lobster Loop road race – The Collinsville Press
Running

Davidson runs to easy win at Lobster Loop road race

Runners hit the road at the 29th annual Lobster Loop road race in Canton on Sunday morning. More than 370 runners finished the 3.1 mile race.  (Photo courtesy Lobster Loop race committee)

CANTON, August 29, 2021 – Suffield’s Nathan Davidson easily won the 29th annual Lobster Loop road race in Canton on Sunday by nearly two minutes as the 3.1 mile race returned after a one-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Davidson won the race with a time of 16:38 with Canton’s Ryan Weller, 16, finishing second in 18:36 and Greg Vincent coming in a close third in 18:37.

In the woman’s race, Canton’s Kasey Charron won by nearly a minute over Lindsay Collette. Charron, who was 11th overall in the race of 374 finishers, finished with a time of 20:39 with Collette finishing second in 21:35. Kelly Lang was third in 21:54.

The race was a fundraiser for the Canton Middle School Parent/Teacher Organization (PTO).

Top 10 results
Overall: 1. Nate Davidson, Suffield, 16:38 over 3.1 miles, 2. Ryan Weller, Canton, 18:36, 3. Greg Vincent 18:37, 4. Neil McKenney, 18:45, 5. Ross Via, 18:58, 6. Daniel Cuyler 19:34, 7. Steve Madamba 20:13, 8. Patrick Miett 20:24, 9. Ethan Lindquist 20:27, 10. Josh Masson 20:39
Top 10 women: 1. Kasey Charron (11th overall), Canton, 20:39, 2. Lindsay Collette (20) 21:35, 3. Kelly Lang (24) 21:54, 4. Maria Schilling (29) 22:14, 5. Jennifer Rottjamp (30) 22:19, 6. Katey Baruth (32) 22:28, 7. Julia Koczak (35) 22:52, 8. Amber Zaharchuk (39) 23:09, 9. Emily Cianfaglione 23:34, 10, Abby Reed 24:30

2021 Lobster Loop road race results

Recent Lobster Loop champions

Year: Overall winner Time Women’s winner (Overall place) Time
2021: Nate Davidson, Suffield 16:38 Kasey Charron, Canton (11) 20:39
2019: Tyler Hinrichs, Avon 17:13 Julia Caputo, Canton (18) 19:50
2018: Matt DeMarco, Canton 17:44 Ashleigh Stephan, Avon (20) 21:02
2017: Max Sparks, Canton 16:26 Sara Leavens, Avon (13) 19:50
2016: Solomon Davis, Simsbury 16:35 Sara Leavens, Avon (18) 20:32
2015: Dean Yost, Canton 16:34 Jillian Sullivan, W. Hartford (19) 19:13
2014: Marc Robaczynski, Avon 16:03 Sammi Glass, Goshen (6) 17:44
2013: Chris Chisholm, Farmington 16:38 Sammi Glass, Goshen (8) 17:33
2012: Mike LeDuc, Canton 16:20 Anne Marie Tuxbury, N. Hartford (14) 18:42
2011: Mike LeDuc, Canton 15:36-y Mary-Lynn Currier, Canton (25) 18:19-y
2010: Marc Robacyznski, N. Hartford 15:41 Mary-Lynn Currier, Canton (14) 18:26

y-modified course due to construction on Dyer Avenue. Does not count toward race records.
Race records: Marc Robacyznski, 15:27, 1997; Kate Patten, New Hartford, 17:29, 2002

