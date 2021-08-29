Davidson runs to easy win at Lobster Loop road race

CANTON, August 29, 2021 – Suffield’s Nathan Davidson easily won the 29th annual Lobster Loop road race in Canton on Sunday by nearly two minutes as the 3.1 mile race returned after a one-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Davidson won the race with a time of 16:38 with Canton’s Ryan Weller, 16, finishing second in 18:36 and Greg Vincent coming in a close third in 18:37.
In the woman’s race, Canton’s Kasey Charron won by nearly a minute over Lindsay Collette. Charron, who was 11th overall in the race of 374 finishers, finished with a time of 20:39 with Collette finishing second in 21:35. Kelly Lang was third in 21:54.
The race was a fundraiser for the Canton Middle School Parent/Teacher Organization (PTO).
Top 10 results
Overall: 1. Nate Davidson, Suffield, 16:38 over 3.1 miles, 2. Ryan Weller, Canton, 18:36, 3. Greg Vincent 18:37, 4. Neil McKenney, 18:45, 5. Ross Via, 18:58, 6. Daniel Cuyler 19:34, 7. Steve Madamba 20:13, 8. Patrick Miett 20:24, 9. Ethan Lindquist 20:27, 10. Josh Masson 20:39
Top 10 women: 1. Kasey Charron (11th overall), Canton, 20:39, 2. Lindsay Collette (20) 21:35, 3. Kelly Lang (24) 21:54, 4. Maria Schilling (29) 22:14, 5. Jennifer Rottjamp (30) 22:19, 6. Katey Baruth (32) 22:28, 7. Julia Koczak (35) 22:52, 8. Amber Zaharchuk (39) 23:09, 9. Emily Cianfaglione 23:34, 10, Abby Reed 24:30
2021 Lobster Loop road race results
Recent Lobster Loop champions
|Year: Overall winner
|Time
|Women’s winner (Overall place)
|Time
|2021: Nate Davidson, Suffield
|16:38
|Kasey Charron, Canton (11)
|20:39
|2019: Tyler Hinrichs, Avon
|17:13
|Julia Caputo, Canton (18)
|19:50
|2018: Matt DeMarco, Canton
|17:44
|Ashleigh Stephan, Avon (20)
|21:02
|2017: Max Sparks, Canton
|16:26
|Sara Leavens, Avon (13)
|19:50
|2016: Solomon Davis, Simsbury
|16:35
|Sara Leavens, Avon (18)
|20:32
|2015: Dean Yost, Canton
|16:34
|Jillian Sullivan, W. Hartford (19)
|19:13
|2014: Marc Robaczynski, Avon
|16:03
|Sammi Glass, Goshen (6)
|17:44
|2013: Chris Chisholm, Farmington
|16:38
|Sammi Glass, Goshen (8)
|17:33
|2012: Mike LeDuc, Canton
|16:20
|Anne Marie Tuxbury, N. Hartford (14)
|18:42
|2011: Mike LeDuc, Canton
|15:36-y
|Mary-Lynn Currier, Canton (25)
|18:19-y
|2010: Marc Robacyznski, N. Hartford
|15:41
|Mary-Lynn Currier, Canton (14)
|18:26
y-modified course due to construction on Dyer Avenue. Does not count toward race records.
Race records: Marc Robacyznski, 15:27, 1997; Kate Patten, New Hartford, 17:29, 2002