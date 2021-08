2021 Connecticut American Legion baseball state tournament

2021 Connecticut American Legion state tournament for 19 and under. It is a single-elimination tournament. Windsor Locks/Windsor did not participate since they are playing in the 2021 Northeast Regional after winning the state’s qualifying tournament. Zone 4 champion Fairfield (19-5) and Greenwich (18-7) declined invitations to participate.

Northern Division

First round

Tuesday, August 3

At higher seed

Game 1: (15) Moosup at (2) RCP

Game 2: (14) South Windsor at (3) Bristol

Game 3: (13) Naugatuck at (4) Middletown

Game 4: (12) Northeast at (5) Norwich

Game 5: (11) Tri-Town at (6) West Hartford

Game 6: (10) Ellington at (7) Avon

Game 7: (9) Tri-County at (8) Willimantic

Second round

At higher seed

Wednesday, August 4

Game 8: Game 5 winner at (1) Waterford

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. game 1 winner

Game 10: Game 2 winner vs. game 5 winner

Game 11: Game 3 winner vs. game 4 winner

Thursday, August 5

Northern Division semifinals

At South Windsor

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. game 11 winner

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. game 10 winner

Friday, August 6

Northern Division finals

At South Windsor

Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. game 13 winner

Southern Division

First round

Tuesday, August 3

At higher seed

Game 2: (14) Glastonbury at (3) Wallingford

Game 3: (13) Ridgefield at (4) Meriden

Game 4: (12) Newington at (5) Stamford

Game 5: (11) West Haven at (6) Trumbull

Game 6: (10) Orange at (7) Hamden

Game 7: (9) Westport at (8) Stratford

Second round

At higher seed

Wednesday, August 4

Game 8: Game 5 winner at (1) Madison

Game 9: Game 6 winner at (2) Danbury

Game 10: Game 2 winner vs. game 5 winner

Game 11: Game 3 winner vs. game 4 winner

Thursday, August 5

Southern Division semifinals

At Meriden

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. game 11 winner

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. game 10 winner

Friday, August 6

Southern Division finals

At Meriden

Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. game 13 winner

Sunday, August 6

State championship game

At Meriden

Northern Division champion vs. Southern Division champion

Tournament seedings

Northern Division

Team Record 1. Waterford 20-2, Zone 6 champion 2. RCP 16-3, Zone 3 champion 3. Bristol 15-5, Zone 1 champion 4. Middletown 15-6-1 5. Norwich 14-8 6. West Hartford 12-7 7. Avon 12-7 8. Willimantic 14-9 9. Tri-County 12-9-1 10. Ellington 12-10 11. Tri-Town 13-11 12. Northeast 10-11 13. Naugatuck 9-10 14. South Windsor 8-13 15. Moosup 7-17

Southern Division

Team Record 1. Madison 16-3, Zone 2 champion 2. Danbury 18-7 3. Wallingford 16-5 4. Meriden 12-5 5. Stamford 17-8 6. Trumbull 15-9 7. Hamden 13-8 8. Stratford 12-12 9. Westport 13-12 10. Orange 10-11 11. West Haven 8-9 12. Newington 8-12 13. Ridgefield 10-15 14. Glastonbury 7-14