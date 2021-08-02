Avon Legion drops regular season finale to Middletown; Simsbury finishes winless

The Middletown American Legion baseball team scored nine runs in the sixth inning to pull away from Avon and earn a 10-4 non-zone victory Sunday at Palmer Field in Middletown.

Avon (12-8, 12-7 Zone 1) had a 4-1 lead going into the bottom of the sixth inning before Middletown (18-7-1) rallied to take the lead. Post 75 had four singles and took advantage of five walks, two hit batters and an error in the sixth inning.

Pitcher Ryan Michaud went the distance for Middletown, allowing just four hits and striking out three.

Avon’s Ed Jankoski got the start and pitched four strong innings, allowing just one hit and striking out four. Max Raha was 2-for-3 with a double for Post 201.

Avon will now be getting ready for the 2021 American Legion state tournament, a 29-team single elimination tournament that begins on Tuesday. Avon is seeded No. 7 in the 15-team Northern Division bracket.

Avon will be hosting No. 10 Ellington (12-10) at 5:45 p.m. at Buckingham Field with the winner advancing to the second round on Wednesday against the winner of the No. 2 RCP (Rocky Hill/Cromwell/Portland) and No. 15 Moosup.

Avon returns to the American Legion post-season for the first time since 2018. Post 201 missed the state tournament in 2019 and the Legion season was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Middletown 10, Avon 4

At Middletown

Avon (12-8) 020 011 0 — 4-4-2

Middletown (18-7-1) 010 009 x – 10-5-2

Ed Jankosk, Tyler Nyberg (5), Emmett Borenstein (6), Nick Amatulli (6), Max Raha (6) and Borenstein, Jesse Wirth (6); Ryan Michaud and unknown; WP: Michaud; LP: Borenstein (0-1); 2B: Max Raha (A), Tyler Powell (M)

Bristol 14, Simsbury 0 (5)

SIMSBURY, August 1, 2021 – Three Bristol pitchers combined to strike out seven and allow just one hit as Zone 1 champion Bristol ensured that the Simsbury American Legion baseball team will go into the offseason without a victory this summer.

Bristol beat Simsbury, 14-0 in five innings at Memorial Field. Post 84 lost all 16 games they played this season, including 15 in Zone 1. Simsbury did have a 6-3 lead in the top of the third inning over Meriden in a game on July 13 the game was halted by rain before it could be completed.

Bristol (17-6, 15-5 Zone 1) won their first Zone 1 championship since winning a share of the Northern Division title with Simsbury in 2019. The last time that Bristol won sole possession of the Zone 1 crown was in 2011.

Bristol beat Meriden (12-5) by 1½ games with Avon (12-7) and West Hartford (12-7) each finishing tied for third place 2½ games off the pace.

Simsbury (0-16, 0-15 Zone 1) had just one hit in Sunday’s season finale from catcher Jackson Matczyk, with a hard single to lead off the fifth inning.

Jack Kozikowski was 4-for-5 with a double and two RBI for Bristol while Andrew Lozier and Dylan Woodsome each had doubles. Bristol pitchers Matthew Beaucar, Alex Canzellarini and Owen Davis combined to throw the one-hit shutout.

Bristol 14, Simsbury 0 (5)

At Simsbury

Bristol (15-5) 432 50 – 14-15-0

Simsbury (0-16) 000 00 — 0-1-4

Matthew Beaucar, Alex Canzellarini (3), Owen Davis (4) and unknown; Daniel Gorham, Morgan Rybczyk (2), Kevin Gallagher (3), Greg Mrosek (3), Aidan Dwyer (4), William Smith (4) and Jackson Mayczyk; WP: Beaucar (5-1-1), LP: Gorham (0-3); 2B: Andrew Lozier (B), Dylan Woodsome (B), Jack Kozikowski (B)

2021 Zone 1 final standings

Team Zone Pct. Overall x-Bristol 15-5 .750 17-6 Meriden 12-5 .706 12-6 West Hartford 12-7 .632 13-7 Avon 12-7 .632 12-8 Naugatuck 9-10 .474 9-10 Newington 8-12 .400 8-12 Berlin 6-13 .316 6-13 Simsbury 0-15 .000 0-16 x-clinched Zone 1 championship

2021 Connecticut American Legion baseball state tournament