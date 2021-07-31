Fortnite Gratuits Premium Netflix Gratuits
West Hartford Legion snaps Avon’s four-game winning streak – The Collinsville Press
West Hartford Legion snaps Avon’s four-game winning streak

Avon American Legion pitcher Daniel Bae won his team-leading fifth game of the season on Friday in a 3-2 win over Newington.

WEST HARTFORD, July 31, 2021 — Avon American Legion first baseman Nick Amatulli hit a pair of doubles while Daniel Bae added a triple but it wasn’t enough as West Hartford handed Avon a 10-5 Zone 1 loss on Saturday at Conard High in West Hartford, snapping Post 201’s four-game winning streak.

West Hartford (12-7, 11-7 Zone 1) had 10 hits to earn the win, led by Peter Langevin, who was 3-for-4 with five RBI. Teammate Michael Weiss was 2-for-3 with one RBI.

Avon (12-7, 12-7) concludes the regular season with a non-zone game on Sunday at Palmer Field against Middletown. Avon has qualified for the 32-team, single-elimination state tournament that begins on Tuesday.

On Friday night, Avon won their fourth straight with a 3-2 Zone 1 victory at Buckingham Field over Newington.  Bae earned his team-leading fifth win of the summer by pitching 5.2 innings, allowing six hits and striking out one.

Tyler Bonney hit the first home run of the season for Post 201 and went for 2-of-3 at the plate while teammate Max Raha was 2-for-3 with a single and a double.

West Hartford 10, Avon 5
At West Hartford (Conard)
Avon (12-7)                      003  100  1  – 5-8-3
West Hartford (11-7)      025  021  x  — 10-10-2
Luke Coppen, Danny Galliher (3), Tyler Bonney (5) and Emmett Borenstein; Seth Ehrlich, Nick Udell (5) and unknown; WP: Ehrlich; LP: Coppen (1-1); 2B: Nick Amatulli (A) 2, Emmett Borenstein (A), Albino (WH); 3B: Daniel Bae (A)

Avon 3, Newington 2
At Avon (July 30)
Newington (8-10)            001  000  1 – 2-7-2
Avon (12-6)                      102  000  x – 3-6-0
Domenic Bukowski, Samuel Dionne (2) and unknown; Daniel Bae, Luke Coppen (6) and Emmett Borenstein; WP: Bae (5-3); LP: Dionne; 2B: Max Raha (A); HR: Tyler Bonney (A)

