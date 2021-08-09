2021 Tri-State League postseason results

2021 Tri-State League playoffs
Top seeds: 1. Terryville (16-0), 2. Tri-Town (14-2), 3. Amenia, N.Y. (14-3), 4. Bethlehem (11-6)
Defending league champion: Terryville. Black Sox beat Naugatuck, 2-0 in best-of-3 final in 2019. The 2020 season was cancelled due to pandemic.
Defending Stan Musial state champion: Terryville, Blasius Chevrolet shared title in 2019. Tournament in 2020 was cancelled due to pandemic.
Championship series
Best of 3
At Municipal Stadium, Waterbury
Wednesday, August 18
Game 1: Tri-Town vs. Terryville, 7 p.m.
Thursday, August 19
Game 2: Terryville vs. Tri-Town, 7 p.m.
Friday, August 20
Game 3: Tri-Town vs. Terryville, 7 p.m., if necessary
Semifinals
Best of 3
Friday, August 6
Terryville 7, Bethlehem 2
Wolcott 2, Tri-Town 1
Saturday, August 7
Terryville 16, Bethlehem 7, Terryville wins series, 2-0
Tri-Town 9, Wolcott 5
Sunday, August 8
Tri-Town 8, Wolcott 1, Tri-Town wins series, 2-1
Second round
Best of 3
Friday, July 30
Terryville 14, Southington 1
Tri-Town 12, Torrington Twisters 3
Wolcott 5, Amenia 1
Bethlehem 6, Winsted 5
Saturday, July 31
Terryville 4, Southington 3, Terryville wins series, 2-0
Tri-Town 7, Torrington Twisters 1, Tri-Town wins series, 2-0
Wolcott 5, Amenia 1
Bethlehem 10, Winsted 6, Bethlehem wins series 2-0
Sunday, August 1
Wolcott 8, Amenia 1, Wolcott wins series, 2-1
First round (top 3 teams get byes)
Best of three
Friday, July 23
Winsted 7, Canton 2
Bethlehem 8, Torrington Rebels 0
Wolcott 2, Burlington 1
Torrington Twisters 5, Blasius Chevrolet 4
Southington 6, Valley Thunder Ducks 4
Saturday, July 24
Winsted 4, Canton 1, Winsted wins series, 2-0
Bethlehem 15, Torrington Rebels, Bethlehem wins series, 2-0
Wolcott 9, Burlington 4, Wolcott wins series, 2-0
Torrington Twisters 7, Blasius Chevrolet 3, Twisters win series, 2-0
Southington 5, Valley Thunder Ducks 4, Southington wins series, 2-0
Final standings
|Tri-State 2021
|Rec.
|Pct.
|Terryville
|16-0
|1.000
|Tri-Town
|14-2
|.875
|Amenia
|14-3
|.875
|Bethlehem
|11-6
|.647
|Winsted
|9-8
|.529
|Wolcott
|8-8
|.500
|Southington
|7-9
|.437
|Valley Ducks
|6-9
|.400
|Blasius
|6-10
|.375
|Torrington Twisters
|6-10
|.333
|Burlington
|5-9
|.357
|Canton
|4-13
|.235
|Torrington Rebels
|0-16
|.000
Playoffs seeds: 1. Terryville, 2. Tri-Town, 3. Amenia, 4. Bethlehem, 5. Winsted, 6. Wolcott, 7. Blasius Chevrolet-Waterbury, 8. Southington, 9. Valley Thunder Ducks, 10. Torrington Twisters, 11. Burlington, 12. Canton, 13. Torrington Rebels
2021 Stan Musial Tournament
Double elimination
Sunday, July 25
Terryville Black Sox 1, Milford Hunters 0
Danbury Barons 8, Yeti Cardinals 0
Terryville 5, Yeti Cardinals 0, Cardinals eliminated
Milford 6, Danbury 0
Monday, July 26
Elimination game
Milford 18, Danbury 0, Barons eliminated
Tuesday, July 27
State championship game: Terryville vs. Milford, TBA
Both teams advance to the Stan Musial AABC Northeast World Series beginning August 13 in Weymouth, Mass.
2021 AABC Northeast Region World Series
At Weymouth, Mass.
Friday August 13
At Libby Field
Game 1: Terryville (CT) Black Sox (20-0) vs. ADSL-Boston, MA (13-13), noon
Game 2: Weymouth (MA) Sharks (10-15-2) vs. Albany (NY) Athletics (33-2-1), 2:30 p.m.
Game 3: Winner game vs. winner game 2, 5 p.m.
At Rockland Stadium
Game 4: Milford (CT) Hunters (22-5) vs Braintree (MA) White Sox (29-1), 2 p.m.
Game 5: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2, 4:30 p.m., loser eliminated
Game 6: Loser game 2 vs. loser game 4, 7 p.m., loser eliminated
Saturday August 14
At Libby Field, Weymouth, Mass.
Game 7: noon
Game 8: 2:30 p.m.
Game 9: 5 p.m.
Sunday August 15
At Libby Field, Weymouth, Mass.
Championship round
Game 10: noon
Game 11: if needed – 2:30 p.m.