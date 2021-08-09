2021 Tri-State League postseason results

2021 Tri-State League playoffs

Top seeds: 1. Terryville (16-0), 2. Tri-Town (14-2), 3. Amenia, N.Y. (14-3), 4. Bethlehem (11-6)

Defending league champion: Terryville. Black Sox beat Naugatuck, 2-0 in best-of-3 final in 2019. The 2020 season was cancelled due to pandemic.

Defending Stan Musial state champion: Terryville, Blasius Chevrolet shared title in 2019. Tournament in 2020 was cancelled due to pandemic.

Championship series

Best of 3

At Municipal Stadium, Waterbury

Wednesday, August 18

Game 1: Tri-Town vs. Terryville, 7 p.m.

Thursday, August 19

Game 2: Terryville vs. Tri-Town, 7 p.m.

Friday, August 20

Game 3: Tri-Town vs. Terryville, 7 p.m., if necessary

Semifinals

Best of 3

Friday, August 6

Terryville 7, Bethlehem 2

Wolcott 2, Tri-Town 1

Saturday, August 7

Terryville 16, Bethlehem 7, Terryville wins series, 2-0

Tri-Town 9, Wolcott 5

Sunday, August 8

Tri-Town 8, Wolcott 1, Tri-Town wins series, 2-1

Second round

Best of 3

Friday, July 30

Terryville 14, Southington 1

Tri-Town 12, Torrington Twisters 3

Wolcott 5, Amenia 1

Bethlehem 6, Winsted 5

Saturday, July 31

Terryville 4, Southington 3, Terryville wins series, 2-0

Tri-Town 7, Torrington Twisters 1, Tri-Town wins series, 2-0

Wolcott 5, Amenia 1

Bethlehem 10, Winsted 6, Bethlehem wins series 2-0

Sunday, August 1

Wolcott 8, Amenia 1, Wolcott wins series, 2-1

First round (top 3 teams get byes)

Best of three

Friday, July 23

Winsted 7, Canton 2

Bethlehem 8, Torrington Rebels 0

Wolcott 2, Burlington 1

Torrington Twisters 5, Blasius Chevrolet 4

Southington 6, Valley Thunder Ducks 4

Saturday, July 24

Winsted 4, Canton 1, Winsted wins series, 2-0

Bethlehem 15, Torrington Rebels, Bethlehem wins series, 2-0

Wolcott 9, Burlington 4, Wolcott wins series, 2-0

Torrington Twisters 7, Blasius Chevrolet 3, Twisters win series, 2-0

Southington 5, Valley Thunder Ducks 4, Southington wins series, 2-0

Final standings

Tri-State 2021 Rec. Pct. Terryville 16-0 1.000 Tri-Town 14-2 .875 Amenia 14-3 .875 Bethlehem 11-6 .647 Winsted 9-8 .529 Wolcott 8-8 .500 Southington 7-9 .437 Valley Ducks 6-9 .400 Blasius 6-10 .375 Torrington Twisters 6-10 .333 Burlington 5-9 .357 Canton 4-13 .235 Torrington Rebels 0-16 .000

Playoffs seeds: 1. Terryville, 2. Tri-Town, 3. Amenia, 4. Bethlehem, 5. Winsted, 6. Wolcott, 7. Blasius Chevrolet-Waterbury, 8. Southington, 9. Valley Thunder Ducks, 10. Torrington Twisters, 11. Burlington, 12. Canton, 13. Torrington Rebels

2021 Stan Musial Tournament

Double elimination

Sunday, July 25

Terryville Black Sox 1, Milford Hunters 0

Danbury Barons 8, Yeti Cardinals 0

Terryville 5, Yeti Cardinals 0, Cardinals eliminated

Milford 6, Danbury 0

Monday, July 26

Elimination game

Milford 18, Danbury 0, Barons eliminated

Tuesday, July 27

State championship game: Terryville vs. Milford, TBA

Both teams advance to the Stan Musial AABC Northeast World Series beginning August 13 in Weymouth, Mass.

2021 AABC Northeast Region World Series

At Weymouth, Mass.

Friday August 13

At Libby Field

Game 1: Terryville (CT) Black Sox (20-0) vs. ADSL-Boston, MA (13-13), noon

Game 2: Weymouth (MA) Sharks (10-15-2) vs. Albany (NY) Athletics (33-2-1), 2:30 p.m.

Game 3: Winner game vs. winner game 2, 5 p.m.

At Rockland Stadium

Game 4: Milford (CT) Hunters (22-5) vs Braintree (MA) White Sox (29-1), 2 p.m.

Game 5: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2, 4:30 p.m., loser eliminated

Game 6: Loser game 2 vs. loser game 4, 7 p.m., loser eliminated

Saturday August 14

At Libby Field, Weymouth, Mass.

Game 7: noon

Game 8: 2:30 p.m.

Game 9: 5 p.m.

Sunday August 15

At Libby Field, Weymouth, Mass.

Championship round

Game 10: noon

Game 11: if needed – 2:30 p.m.