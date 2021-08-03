Avon Legion wins playoff opener with shutout win over Ellington

AVON, August 3, 2021 – Avon pitcher Daniel Bae gave up just four hits and struck out six as the Avon American Legion baseball team won their first post-season game since 2018 with a 3-0 win over Ellington at Buckingham Field in the first round of the Northern Division.

Avon (13-7) is the No. 7 seed among the 15 teams in the single-elimination Northern Division event. Post 201 advances to face No. 2 RCP (Rocky Hill/Cromwell/Portland) on Wednesday night at Cromwell High beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Bae won his team-leading sixth game of the season with his second complete-game of the summer.

Post 201 took the lead in the first inning. Max Raha reached base thanks to a one-out single and promptly stole second base before Christian Boudreau walked. Bae’s two-out double drove in two runs to give Post 201 a 2-0 lead.

Avon extended the lead in the third inning. Boudreau had a leadoff single to right field and stole second base. Emmett Borenstein struck out but when the Ellington catcher dropped the ball, he took off first base and eventually reached second base after a poor throw. In the meantime, Boudreau scored from third base to give Avon a 3-0 lead.

Tyler Bonney was 2-for-4 for Avon while Tyler Nyberg was 2-for-3.

Avon missed the postseason in 2019 and the American Legion baseball season was cancelled in 2020. The Connecticut American Legion organization is hosting a 29-team single-elimination tournament to determine a state champion.

Avon 3, Ellington 0

At Avon

Ellington (12-11) 000 000 0 — 0-4-1

Avon (13-7) 201 000 x — 3-7-2

Anthony Mierez and unknown; Danny Bae and Emmett Borenstein; WP: Bae (6-3); LP: Mierez; 2B: Daniel Bae (A)

2021 Connecticut American Legion baseball state tournament