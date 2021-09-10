Avon’s season-opening football game with Tolland postponed

AVON, September 10, 2021 – The Avon High football team will have to wait another week to play their first football game in nearly two years.

Friday night’s Central Connecticut Conference game with Tolland was postponed and will be rescheduled. It will not be played this weekend.

Tim Filon, Avon High’s athletic director, was not able to share why the game was cancelled. “I can’t really go to full disclosure about why it was postponed. It was a precautionary measure that we had to take,” he said.

Avon High posted on their website that the game and the dedication ceremony for the new permanent lights surrounding the turf field at the high school was cancelled and would be rescheduled. But no reason was shared for the cancellation.

Avon Public School’s COVID dashboard, which is updated daily, reported that two students or staff members had a confirmed case of COVID-19 and that 41 students or staff members are in quarantine.

The entire 2020 football season was cancelled last fall due to the pandemic.

The game could be rescheduled in October. Avon and Tolland both share a bye week on the weekend of October 15-16.

Avon is scheduled to play next week at Rocky Hill on Friday, Sept. 17, beginning at 7 p.m. at McVicar Field.