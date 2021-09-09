Ansonia had the most wins and most postseason wins in last decade

A year ago, we finished our work on team records of 2010s. But it may have been overlooked with the 2020 season vanishing due to the pandemic.

In the last decade (2010s), five programs won more than 100 games led by Ansonia with a record 124 wins from 2010-19. The Chargers won at least 11 games each year and qualified for the CIAC tournament all 10 seasons.

In 2013, Ansonia, New Canaan and St. Joseph each played a state-record 15 games – 11 regular season games, a league championship game and three CIAC tournament games. It’s a mark that won’t be broken any time soon.

Ansonia went a state-record 15-0 and won the Class S championship while New Canaan went 14-1 and brought home the Class L title. St. Joseph (13-2) won the Class M championship.

See each team’s record in the last decade.

Ansonia set record for postseason victories in decade

With the expansion of the CIAC football players in 2010 to three rounds – quarterfinals, semifinals and finals, high school teams around Connecticut had the opportunity to play more playoff football.

Ansonia played the most CIAC tournament games (27) , won three Class S championships, a Class M crown and played in eight title games. If you add in the four Naugatuck Valley League championship games that the Chargers played in, the Chargers actually played a record 31 post-season games.

Postseason game records in last decade (2010-19)