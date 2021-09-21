Darien, St. Joseph remain No. 1 in state top 10 football polls

Five different teams received first place votes but Darien (2-0) remained the No. 1 team in the GameTimeCT top 10 high school football poll in voting by state sportswriters this week.

The Blue Wave received 13 of 22 votes for No. 1 with No. 2 St. Joseph receiving five votes, No. 3 Newtown receiving three votes and No. 4 Greenwich receiving a vote.

Southington (2-0) is the top team from the Central Connecticut Conference in the top 10 poll at No. 6.

In the New London Day’s coaches poll, St. Joseph is the No. 1 team despite Darien receiving more first place votes. The Cadets received six first place votes while Darien received seven. Southington is also ranked No. 6 in the coaches poll.

GameTimeCT top 10 high school football poll

Week 2, Sept. 20, 2021

First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.

Team Rec Pts LW Class 1. Darien (13) 2-0 640 1 LL 2. St. Joseph (5) 2-0 609 2 L 3. Newtown (3) 2-0 552 4 LL 4. Greenwich (1) 2-0 544 3 LL 5. New Canaan 2-0 476 5 L 6. Southington 2-0 422 6 LL 7. Fairfield Prep 2-0 372 7 LL 8. Xavier 2-0 355 8 LL 9. Hand 0-1 255 9 L 10. Killingly 2-0 246 10 M Also receiving votes: Cheshire (2-0), 217; Ansonia (2-0), 177; Wethersfield (2-0), 114; Windsor (2-0), 114; Shelton (2-0), 94; Maloney (1-1), 89; Bloomfield (2-0), 84; Masuk (2-0), 75; Ridgefield (0-1), 73; Sheehan (1-0), 58; Newington (2-0), 28; Hall (2-0), 27; Berlin (1-1), 16; Staples (1-1), 15; Ledyard (2-0), 14; Holy Cross (2-0), 11; Norwich Free Academy (1-1), 9; Hartford Public, (2-0), 8; Quinebaug Valley (2-0), 7. Voters: Bill Bloxsom, Hearst Connecticut Media; Sean Patrick Bowley, GameTimeCT; Erik Dobratz, WTNH-8; Scott Ericson, Stamford Advocate; Michael Fornabaio, Connecticut Post; Ned Griffen, The Day of New London; Mark Jaffee, Republican-American of Waterbury; Kyle Maher, Journal-Inquirer of Manchester; Joe Morelli, New Haven Register; Pete Paguaga, GameTimeCT; Dave Phillips, Shoreline Newspapers; John Pierson, WTNH-8; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Rich Zalusky, The Chronicle of Willimantic; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Football Foundation; Gerry deSimas Jr., Collinsville Press; Will Aldam, News Times; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corps; Jeff Jacobs, GameTimeCT; Greg Lederer, Cheshire Herald.



The Day of New London top 10 high school state coaches poll

Week 2, Sept. 20, 2021

First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.

Team Rec Pts LW Class 1. St. Joseph (6) 2-0 372 1 L 2. Darien (7) 2-0 366 2 LL 3. Greenwich 2-0 318 3 LL 4. New Canaan 2-0 268 7 L 5. Newtown 2-0 265 4 LL 6. Southington 2-0 262 6 LL 7. Fairfield Prep 2-0 214 5 LL 8. Cheshire 2-0 200 8 L 9. Xavier 2-0 162 9 LL 10. Windsor 2-0 97 10 L Also receiving votes: Ansonia (2-0), 95 points; Shelton (2-0), 82; Killingly (2-0), 81; Tie, Bloomfield (2-0) and Hand (0-1), 76; Sheehan (2-0), 69; Maloney (1-1), 68; Hall (2-0), 65; Wethersfield (2-0), 49; Ridgefield (0-1), 35; Masuk (2-0), 30; Fitch (1-0), 23; Hamden (2-0), 16; Notre Dame-W.H. (11-1), 12; Tie, Platt (1-1) and Simsbury (1-1), 7. The following coaches voted: Tom Brockett, Ansonia; Craig Bruno, Amity; Joe Della Vecchia, St. Joseph; Mike Drury, Southington; Mike Ellis, Fitch; Rob Fleeting, Windsor; Tanner Grove, Montville; Andy Guyon, Xavier; Joe Lato, Woodland; Brian Mazzone, Stafford/East Windsor/Somers; Bryan Muller, Brookfield; Bob Pattison, Newtown; Marce Petroccio, Trumbull.