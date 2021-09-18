Fortnite Gratuits Premium Netflix Gratuits
Turnovers doom Simsbury’s comeback in loss to Hall – The Collinsville Press
Football

Turnovers doom Simsbury’s comeback in loss to Hall

Simsbury’s Garrett Dagenais (45) and Issac Rivera (10) try to slow down Hall’s Leo Perreira (6) in Saturday’s CCC game in West Hartford. Hall won , 43-27.

WEST HARTFORD, Sept. 18 – The Hall High football team scored 15 unanswered points to snap a fourth quarter tie and beat Simsbury, 43-27 on Saturday morning.

Hall (2-0) had a 15-point lead early in the third quarter before Simsbury (1-1) rallied with a pair of touchdowns from John Mairano to tie the game at 27-27. Mairano, who ran for 136 yards and two TDs on 18 carries, scored on touchdown runs of 1 and six yards.

The host Warriors took a 34-27 lead on a 13-yard TD run from Leo Perreira, who rushed for a game-high 208 yards and four touchdowns.

Turnovers doomed Simsbury’s ability to tie. Hall recovered a Simsbury fumble on the kickoff leading to Hall’s William Gaumer extending the lead to 10 points with a 23-yard FG. On the next kickoff, Simsbury fumbled the ball away again and the Warriors closed out the game with Ethan Tiffany catching a 33-yard TD pass from QB Elijah Salomons.

Simsbury (1-1, 1-1 CCC Tier 1) had three turnovers in the game, losing three fumbles.

Quarterback Evan William ran for a team-high 180 yards on 15 carries and scored two touchdowns. He was 12-of-19 for 126 yards throwing the ball. Issac Rivera caught three passes for 31 yards.

Hall’s win tied the all-time series between the two programs at 22-22.

Simsbury returns to action on Friday for their night game of the season when they go to Maloney in Meriden for a 6:30 p.m. start.

Hall 43, Simsbury 27
At West Hartford
Simsbury (1-1)      6  6  8   7  — 27
Hall (2-0)            13  7  7  16  — 43
First quarter
S: Evan Wallace 55 run (kick fails)
H: Leo Perreira 7 run (William Gaumer kick)
H: Angelo Culmo 7 pass from Elijah Salomons (kick fails)
Second quarter
S: Wallace 33 run (kick fails)
H: Perreira 5 run (Gaumer kick)
Third quarter
H: Perreira 8 run (Gaumer kick)
S: John Mairano 1 run (xxxx run)
Fourth quarter
S: Mairano 8 run (Danny Sullivan kick)
H: Perreira 13 run (Gaumer kick)
H: Gaumer 23 FG
H: Ethan Tiffany 33 pass from Salomons (kick blocked)

Individual statistics
RUSHING: Hall – Leo Perreira 34-208, Eli Salomons 5-9, Ryan Zydanowicz 4-13; Simsbury – Evan Wallace 15-180, John Mairano 18-136
PASSING: Hall – Eli Salomons 14-16-0, 253; Simsbury – Wallace 12-19-0, 126
RECEIVING: Hall – Will Gaumer 4-45, Matt Farber 4-75, Anthony Mangini 1-33, Angelo Culmo 3-47, Landon Traverse 3-58; Simsbury – John Mairano 2-18, Issac Rivera 3-31, Daniel Sullivan 2-22, Cole Musser 2-21, Tucker Smoliga 1-13, Nolan Conderino 1-12, Ted Murphy 1-9

