Turnovers doom Simsbury’s comeback in loss to Hall

WEST HARTFORD, Sept. 18 – The Hall High football team scored 15 unanswered points to snap a fourth quarter tie and beat Simsbury, 43-27 on Saturday morning.

Hall (2-0) had a 15-point lead early in the third quarter before Simsbury (1-1) rallied with a pair of touchdowns from John Mairano to tie the game at 27-27. Mairano, who ran for 136 yards and two TDs on 18 carries, scored on touchdown runs of 1 and six yards.

The host Warriors took a 34-27 lead on a 13-yard TD run from Leo Perreira, who rushed for a game-high 208 yards and four touchdowns.

Turnovers doomed Simsbury’s ability to tie. Hall recovered a Simsbury fumble on the kickoff leading to Hall’s William Gaumer extending the lead to 10 points with a 23-yard FG. On the next kickoff, Simsbury fumbled the ball away again and the Warriors closed out the game with Ethan Tiffany catching a 33-yard TD pass from QB Elijah Salomons.

Simsbury (1-1, 1-1 CCC Tier 1) had three turnovers in the game, losing three fumbles.

Quarterback Evan William ran for a team-high 180 yards on 15 carries and scored two touchdowns. He was 12-of-19 for 126 yards throwing the ball. Issac Rivera caught three passes for 31 yards.

Hall’s win tied the all-time series between the two programs at 22-22.

Simsbury returns to action on Friday for their night game of the season when they go to Maloney in Meriden for a 6:30 p.m. start.

Hall 43, Simsbury 27

At West Hartford

Simsbury (1-1) 6 6 8 7 — 27

Hall (2-0) 13 7 7 16 — 43

First quarter

S: Evan Wallace 55 run (kick fails)

H: Leo Perreira 7 run (William Gaumer kick)

H: Angelo Culmo 7 pass from Elijah Salomons (kick fails)

Second quarter

S: Wallace 33 run (kick fails)

H: Perreira 5 run (Gaumer kick)

Third quarter

H: Perreira 8 run (Gaumer kick)

S: John Mairano 1 run (xxxx run)

Fourth quarter

S: Mairano 8 run (Danny Sullivan kick)

H: Perreira 13 run (Gaumer kick)

H: Gaumer 23 FG

H: Ethan Tiffany 33 pass from Salomons (kick blocked)

Individual statistics

RUSHING: Hall – Leo Perreira 34-208, Eli Salomons 5-9, Ryan Zydanowicz 4-13; Simsbury – Evan Wallace 15-180, John Mairano 18-136

PASSING: Hall – Eli Salomons 14-16-0, 253; Simsbury – Wallace 12-19-0, 126

RECEIVING: Hall – Will Gaumer 4-45, Matt Farber 4-75, Anthony Mangini 1-33, Angelo Culmo 3-47, Landon Traverse 3-58; Simsbury – John Mairano 2-18, Issac Rivera 3-31, Daniel Sullivan 2-22, Cole Musser 2-21, Tucker Smoliga 1-13, Nolan Conderino 1-12, Ted Murphy 1-9