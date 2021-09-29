Lewis Mills golfers stun Conard for second win in three days

HARWINTON, Sept. 29, 2021 – It’s been a busy week already for the Lewis Mills boys golf team. The Spartans played their third match in three days and earned a four-stroke win over Conard, 172-176 in CCC West action.

James Bolleyer of Lewis Mills and Drew Lewis of Conard shared medalist honors with a four-over-par 40 at Fairview Farms in Harwinton.

With the victory, Mills (3-5-1) won for the second time in three days in handing Conard just their second loss in 12 matches this season. The Chieftains slip to 10-2 on the year.

Lewis Mills 172, Conard 176

At Harwinton

Conard (176) Will Gregware 42, Drew Lewis 40, Camden Rancourt 41, Jackson Morhardt 53, Walker Disque 59

Lewis Mills (172) Aidan Carrano 42, Eli Pelletier 43, James Bolleyer 40, Liam O’Sullivan 47, Jacob Hall 48

Medalist: James Bolleyer (LM), Drew Lewis (Co) 40 on par 36 at Fairview Farms GC

Records: Lewis Mills 3-5-1, Conard 10-2