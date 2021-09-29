Record-setting effort lifts Glastonbury to title at Avon Invitational

FARMINGTON, Sept. 24, 2021 – Glastonbury’s Conor Goode and Charlie Dolan each scored a 68 to earn medalist honors and lead the Guardians to the eighth annual Avon Invitational championship at Tunxis Country Club on Friday.

The Guardians had four players finish in the top 10 to help Glastonbury win with a tournament-record low score of 286, erasing the previous mark of 291 set by Suffield in 2017. Masuk and Berlin finished tied for second with 314.

The tournament was held for the first time in the fall with state high school teams beginning to compete in the fall instead of the spring.

Host Avon was led by Blake Barrett, who finished tied for fourth with a 71. The Falcons finished fifth at a team with a score of 319.

2021 Avon Invitational

At Farmington (Sept. 24)

Team results – 1. Glastonbury 286, 2. Masuk and Berlin 312, 4. Conard 317, 5. Avon 319, 6. Pomperaug 320, 7. Farmington 323, 8. Lewis Mills 331, 9. Newington 336, 10. Simsbury 338, 11. Wethersfield 340, 12. N.W. Catholic 342, 13. Hall 343, 14. Joel Barlow 351

Individuals (top 10) – 1. Connor Goode, Glastonbury and Charlie Dolan, Glastonbury 68 at Tunxis Country Club, 3. Camden Rancourt, Conard, 70, 4. Blake Barrett, Avon and Michael Guerrera, Farmington, 71; 6. Will Gregware, Conard, and Aidan Carrano, Lewis Mills 73; 8. Nick DiNino, Glastonbury; Gavin Kvadus, Glastonbury, Dan Casanta, Pomperaug, Braden Shea, Berlin, 75

Other Avon golfers: Barrett 71, Luke Coppen 79, Andrew Deppe 83, Nathan Gaul 86, Colby Nemarich, 86

Other Lewis Mills golfers: Carrano 73, Eli Pelletier 81, Liam O’Sullivan 86, Jacob Hall 91, James Bolleyer 92

Other Farmington golfers: Guerrera 71, Caleb Smith 79, Sam Powell 81, E.J. Sanchez 92, Tobin Grande 95

Simsbury golfers: Cameron Swan 83, Ryan Varney 97, Toby Mendes 82, Aidan Ouellette 84, Adam Vincent 89

Previous Avon Invitational winners

Team Individual 2014: Glastonbury (308) Jake Hedberg, Newington, 72 2015: Newington (308) Jake Avery, Avon and Zach Mateja, Avon, 73 2016: Avon (300) Jake Avery, Avon, 70 2017: Suffield (291) Tyler Goulet, Lewis Mills, 64 2018: Simsbury (300) James Bosworth, Simsbury, 68 2019: Avon (299) unknown 2020: Cancelled pandemic 2021: Avon (300) Sean Dowd, Granby, 68 Moved to fall season 2021: Glastonbury (286) Connor Goode & Charlie Dolan, Glastonbury 68