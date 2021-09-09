Lewis Mills ready to open up 2021 campaign on gridiron

Lewis Mills had a successful first year in the Central Connecticut Conference in 2019, winning five of their first six games and eventually finishing with a 5-5 record – just the second time in the program’s history that the team finished .500 or better.

However, after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Spartans will be trying to regain the momentum of their rookie season in the CCC.

Junior Jack Stanislaw is slated to start at quarterback with Colby Cables, Seamus Hannon and James Roben in the backfield. Brady Ronalter, Will Coleman, Alden Crook , Logan Diana, Aiden Zaharek and Ethan Coates will be up front with Logan Cowger at tight end and Connor Charrette at wide receiver.

The team isn’t deep so most players will have to play on both sides of the ball.

Ronalter, Hannon and Cowger are the captains for the squad that will play three Friday night games at home under temporary lights against Hartford Public, East Catholic and Plainville. The Spartans open the season on Friday night with a night game against Capital Prep/Achievement First beginning at 6 p.m. at Anne Fisher Middle School in Hartford.

In the realigned CCC, Mills is in Division IV with Avon, Tolland, Rocky Hill, N.W. Catholic and Hartford Public. The Spartans will play Avon in the final week of the regular season on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving.

Lewis Mills

Head coach: John Oko (3rd season, 5-15, Career: 11 seasons, 21-81)

Nickname: Spartans

Conference: CCC Division IV

Last season: 5-5, 2-2 CCC D3 East in 2019

Last winning season: 7-3 in 2015

Last CIAC playoff appearance: none

League championships: none

Opening day record: 4-6. Most recent win: 2019: Lewis Mills 46, Bulkeley co-op 0

Social media: Twitter — @LSMFootball1

Team website: none

Lewis Mills 2021 schedule

Friday, Sept. 10: @Capital Prep/Achievement First, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 17: Hartford Public, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 24: @Killingly, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 1: East Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 8: Plainville, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 22: @E.O. Smith, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 29: @Tolland, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 6: Rocky Hill, noon

Saturday, Nov. 13: NW Catholic, noon

Tuesday, Nov. 23: @Avon, 6 p.m.