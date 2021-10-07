Lewis Mills golfers beat N.W. Catholic with one week left in regular season

HARWINTON, Oct. 7, 2021 – Liam O’Sullivan shot a five-over-par 41 to earn medalist honors to lead the Lewis Mills boys golf team to a nine-stroke win over Northwest Catholic, 168-177, in CCC West action on Thursday.

Eli Pelletier and James Bolleyer earn shot 42 for Mills (4-7-1) at Fairview Farms in Harwinton while Aidan Carrano shot a 43.

The Spartans return to action on Tuesday when they host Hall in the final home match of the fall campaign. The regular season concludes with a match at Avon on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

The CIAC’s two state championship tournaments will be Monday, Oct. 18 with the Division I tournament at Chippanee Country Club in Bristol and the Division II tournament at Silo Point Country Club in Southbury. Lewis Mills will compete in the Division II event.

The New England tournament has moved to the fall and will be held Nov. 1 at Mohegan Sun course in Baltic. The top three finishers, plus ties, in the Division I and Division II tournament will qualify along with six other golfers. Only golfers playing in the fall can qualify for the New England tournament.

The New England Council, which hosts the respective New England tournaments, voted in 2019 to move the boys golf and girls golf tournaments to the fall beginning this year.

Lewis Mills 168, N.W. Catholic 177

At Harwinton

NW Catholic (177) J.J. Hurley 42, Tanner Ostop 42, James Mullarkey 45, Ben Hall 48, Evan Wilson 54

Lewis Mills (168) Aidan Carrano 43, Eli Pelletier 42, James Bolleyer 42, Liam O’Sullivan 41, Jacob Hall 48

Medalist: Liam O’Sullivan (LM) 41 on par 36 at Fairview Farms

Record: Lewis Mills 4-7-1