With two fourth quarter TDs, Hartford Public tops Lewis Mills; Hawks fall to Panthers

BURLINGTON, Sept. 17, 2021 – The Hartford Public football team erased a 13-point deficit with a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns to win their second straight game with a 14-13 victory over Lewis Mills in a Central Connecticut Conference Tier IV contest under the lights in Burlington on Friday night.

Mills quarterback Jack Stanislaw threw two touchdown passes in the first half to Colby Cables and James Roben as the Spartans built a 13-0 lead.

The Owls cut the lead to 13-6 on a three-yard touchdown run from Jajeim Cole before Christian Garcia returned a punt 53 yards for a touchdown to cut the Mills’ lead to 13-12. Hartford Public (2-0, 2-0 Tier IV) went ahead on a successful two-point conversion run from Tansani Roach.

Lewis Mills (1-1, 0-1 Tier IV) returns to action on Friday when they make a long trip across the state to face Killingly at 6 p.m.

Hartford Public 14, Lewis Mills 13

At Burlington

Lewis Mills (1-1) 13 0 0 0 — 13

Hartford Public (2-0) 0 0 0 14 — 14

First quarter

LM: Colby Cables 12 pass from Jack Stanislaw (Cole Ronalter kick)

Second quarter

LM: James Roben 10 pass from Stanislaw (kick failed)

Fourth quarter

H: Jajeim Cole 3 run (run fails)

H: Christian Garcia 53 punt return (Tansani Roach run)

Individual statistics

RUSHING: Hartford Public – Tasani Roach 14-11, Jaheim Cole 1-0, Eric Williams 5-minus 2

PASSING: Hartford Public – Tasani Roach 7-19-0, 114

RECEIVING: Hartford Public – Trai Hodge 2-59, C. Garcia 5-55

E.O. Smith 31, Farmington 7

STORRS, Sept. 17, 2021 – The Panthers (1-1, 1-1 Tier III) picked up a rare victory over Farmington on Friday night with a 31-7 decision in CCC Tier III action.

Connor Ouellette ran for 137 yards and two touchdown on 19 carries to lead the Panthers to the win. E.O. Smith (1-1) had a 14-0 lead at halftime but seized control of the game in the third quarter with another two touchdowns with Dar Jankovice scoring on a 33-yard TD reception from QB Sebi Szycmczak and Ouellette scoring his second TD of the day.

E.O. Smith forced three Farmington turnovers with Tyler Holcomb intercepting two passes and Adam Bouvain forcing and recovering a fumble.

The River Hawks (0-2, 0-2) had won 10 of the last 12 meetings between the two schools.

E.O. Smith 31, Farmington 7

At Storrs

Farmington (0-2) 0 0 7 0 — 7

E.O. Smith (1-1) 7 7 12 6 – 31

First quarter

EOS: Connor Ouellette 20 run (Anthony Bolduc kick)

Second quarter

EOS: Sebi Szycmczak 11 run (Bolduc kick)

Third quarter

EOS: Dar Jankovic 33 pass from Szycmczak (kick fails)

EOS: Ouellette 1 run (kick fails)

F: xxxx 12 pass from xxxx (xxx kick)

Fourth quarter

EOS: Jaycee Diaz 3 run (kick fails)

Individual statistics

RUSHING: E.O. Smith – Connor Ouellette 19-137, Sebi Szymczak 9-6, Adam Bouvain 2-7, Jaycee Diaz 3-8

PASSING: E.O. Smith – Sebi Szymczak 9-14-0, 105

RECEIVING: E.O. Smith – Noah Cordone 1-13, Samuel DeJesus 3-37, Ouellette 3-7, Bouvain 1-15, Dar Jankovic 1-33

