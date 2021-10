2021 CCC fall tournaments

Pairings and results for the 2021 Central Connecticut Conference’s girls volleyball tournament.

2021 CCC girls volleyball tournament

Monday, Nov. 1

First round

Game 1: (16) New Britain (8-8) at (1) RHAM (15-1)

Game 2: (15) Platt (9-7) at (2) Conard (15-1)

Game 3: (14) Farmington (9-7) at (3) E.O. Smith (14-2)

Game 4: (13) East Catholic (9-7) at (4) Maloney (13-3)

Game 5: (12) East Hartford (10-6) at (5) Southington (13-3)

Game 6: (11) Bristol Central (10-6) at (6) Glastonbury (12-4)

Game 7: (10) Plainville (11-5) at (7) Bristol Eastern (11-5)

Game 8: (9) Simsbury (11-5) at (8) South Windsor (11-5)

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Quarterfinals

At higher seeds

Game 9: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 8

Game 10: Winner game 2 vs. winner game 7

Game 11: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 6

Game 12: Winner game 4 vs. winner game 5

Thursday, Nov. 4

Semifinals at Simsbury

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. game 11 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 14: Game 9 winner vs. game 12 winner, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 6

Championship at Simsbury

Two semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

CCC records: RHAM 15-1, Conard 15-1, E.O. Smith 14-2, Maloney 13-3, Southington 13-3, Glastonbury 12-4, Bristol Eastern 11-5, South Windsor 11-5, Simsbury 11-5, Plainville 11-5, Bristol Central 10-6, East Hartford 10-6, East Catholic 9-7, Farmington 9-7, Platt 9-7, New Britain 8-8