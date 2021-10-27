Greenwich remains No. 1 in state top 10 girls volleyball poll

No. 1 Greenwich is one of four undefeated teams in week 7 of the state top 10 girls volleyball poll as voted by coaches from across the state. The Cardinals received 20 of 23 first place votes.

Results from the latest Connecticut girls volleyball state top 10 coaches poll.

Week 7, Oct 26, 2021

School Record Pts. LW Class 1 Greenwich (20) 17-0 472 1 LL 2 RHAM (3) 17-1 364 4 L Cheshire 17-0 364 3 LL 4 Darien 14-1 348 2 LL 5 Conard 15-1 276 5 LL 6 Weston 19-0 258 6 M 7 Amity 15-1 190 7 LL 8 Seymour 16-0 132 9 M 9 Granby 17-1 62 NR S 10 Pomperaug 16-2 28 NR L Also receiving votes: Southington (14-4) 22, Bristol Eastern (13-5) 18, Fairfield Ludlowe (12-5) and Ridgefield (11-4) 16, East Lyme (14-2) and Glastonbury (14-4) 14 Coaches Voting: Jeff Babineau, St. Joseph; Michael Stango, Kennedy; Angie Kumm, Berlin; Craig Brown East Haven; Tim Guernsey, RHAM; Brian Leblanc, Simsbury; Steve Brienza, Wilton; Diane Vampatella, EO Smith; Nicole Trommelen, Trumbull; Steve Goodrich, SMSA; Mike Martone, Branford; Adam Bottone, Woodstock Academy; Lance Pepper, Bristol Central; Kevin Savejs, Maloney; Tony Sanith, Glastonbury; Michelle Abraham, New Britain; Jim Amato, Woodland; Kerry Roller, Conard; Steve Lapham, Greenwich; Tim Zaprzalka, Pomperaug; Tina Rembish, Fairfield Ludlowe; Jack Biggs, East Lyme; Judy Joslin, Enfield; Robin Callender, Haddam Killingworth

Compiled by Tim Guernsey, RHAM

Week 6, Oct. 19



Team Rec Pts LW 1. Greenwich (20) 15-0 454 1 2. Darien 12-1 372 2 3. Cheshire (2) 16-0 368 3 4. RHAM (1) 15-1 314 6 5. Conard 13-1 248 4 6. Weston 17-0 244 5 7. Amity 14-1 170 8 8. Fairfield Ludlowe 11-3 106 7 9. Seymour 13-0 88 nr 10. Bristol Eastern 12-4 54 nr Also receiving votes: Granby (15-1) and Haddam-Killingworth (14-1) 28, Ridgefield (9-3) 18, South Windsor (12-5) 12, Wilton (12-3) 10