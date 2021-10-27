Greenwich remains No. 1 in state top 10 girls volleyball poll

No. 1 Greenwich is one of four undefeated teams in week 7 of the state top 10 girls volleyball poll as voted by coaches from across the state. The Cardinals received 20 of 23 first place votes.
Results from the latest Connecticut girls volleyball state top 10 coaches poll.
Week 7, Oct 26, 2021
|School
|Record
|Pts.
|LW
|Class
|1
|Greenwich (20)
|17-0
|472
|1
|LL
|2
|RHAM (3)
|17-1
|364
|4
|L
|Cheshire
|17-0
|364
|3
|LL
|4
|Darien
|14-1
|348
|2
|LL
|5
|Conard
|15-1
|276
|5
|LL
|6
|Weston
|19-0
|258
|6
|M
|7
|Amity
|15-1
|190
|7
|LL
|8
|Seymour
|16-0
|132
|9
|M
|9
|Granby
|17-1
|62
|NR
|S
|10
|Pomperaug
|16-2
|28
|NR
|L
|Also receiving votes: Southington (14-4) 22, Bristol Eastern (13-5) 18, Fairfield Ludlowe (12-5) and Ridgefield (11-4) 16, East Lyme (14-2) and Glastonbury (14-4) 14
|Coaches Voting: Jeff Babineau, St. Joseph; Michael Stango, Kennedy; Angie Kumm, Berlin; Craig Brown East Haven; Tim Guernsey, RHAM; Brian Leblanc, Simsbury; Steve Brienza, Wilton; Diane Vampatella, EO Smith; Nicole Trommelen, Trumbull; Steve Goodrich, SMSA; Mike Martone, Branford; Adam Bottone, Woodstock Academy; Lance Pepper, Bristol Central; Kevin Savejs, Maloney; Tony Sanith, Glastonbury; Michelle Abraham, New Britain; Jim Amato, Woodland; Kerry Roller, Conard; Steve Lapham, Greenwich; Tim Zaprzalka, Pomperaug; Tina Rembish, Fairfield Ludlowe; Jack Biggs, East Lyme; Judy Joslin, Enfield; Robin Callender, Haddam Killingworth
Compiled by Tim Guernsey, RHAM
Week 6, Oct. 19
|Team
|Rec
|Pts
|LW
|1. Greenwich (20)
|15-0
|454
|1
|2. Darien
|12-1
|372
|2
|3. Cheshire (2)
|16-0
|368
|3
|4. RHAM (1)
|15-1
|314
|6
|5. Conard
|13-1
|248
|4
|6. Weston
|17-0
|244
|5
|7. Amity
|14-1
|170
|8
|8. Fairfield Ludlowe
|11-3
|106
|7
|9. Seymour
|13-0
|88
|nr
|10. Bristol Eastern
|12-4
|54
|nr
|Also receiving votes: Granby (15-1) and Haddam-Killingworth (14-1) 28, Ridgefield (9-3) 18, South Windsor (12-5) 12, Wilton (12-3) 10