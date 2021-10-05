Darien, St. Joseph remain No. 1 in two state football polls

GameTimeCT top 10 football poll as voted by state sportswriters.
Week 4, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021
First-place votes in parentheses, record, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis, and last week’s ranking:
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|LW
|Class
|1. Darien (18)
|4-0
|652
|1
|LL
|2. St. Joseph (4)
|4-0
|622
|2
|L
|3. New Canaan
|4-0
|572
|3
|LL
|4. Greenwich
|3-1
|432
|9
|LL
|5. Hall
|4-0
|387
|nr
|LL
|6. Norwalk High
|4-0
|382
|nr
|LL
|7. Ridgefield
|2-1
|354
|nr
|LL
|8. Fairfield Prep
|3-1
|296
|6
|LL
|9. Killingly
|3-0
|277
|10
|M
|10. Southington
|3-1
|241
|4
|LL
|Also receiving votes: Newtown (2-2), 225; Ansonia (4-0), 214; Shelton (3-1), 211; Cheshire (3-1), 196; Bloomfield (3-0), 127; Trumbull (2-1), 103; Maloney (3-1), 62; Ledyard (4-0), 60; Newington (3-0), 58; Daniel Hand (1-2), 53; Windsor (3-1), 40; Seymour (3-0), 10; Masuk (3-1), 8; New Fairfield (3-0), 7; Xavier (2-2), 7; Quinebaug Valley (3-0), 7.
|Voters: The following voted: Bill Bloxsom, Hearst Connecticut Media; Sean Patrick Bowley, GameTimeCT; Erik Dobratz, WTNH-8; Scott Ericson, Stamford Advocate; Michael Fornabaio, Connecticut Post; Ned Griffen, The Day of New London; Mark Jaffee, Republican-American of Waterbury; Kyle Maher, Journal-Inquirer of Manchester; Joe Morelli, New Haven Register; Pete Paguaga, GameTimeCT; Dave Phillips, Shoreline Newspapers; John Pierson, WTNH-8; Rich Zalusky, The Chronicle of Willimantic; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Football Foundation; Gerry deSimas Jr., Collinsville Press; Will Aldam, News Times; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corps; Jeff Jacobs, GameTimeCT; Greg Lederer, Cheshire Herald.
The Day’s top 10 state football coaches poll
Week 4, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021
First-place votes in parentheses, record, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis, and last week’s ranking:
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|LW
|Class
|1. St. Joseph (9)
|4-0
|382
|1
|L
|2. Darien (4)
|4-0
|370
|2
|LL
|3. New Canaan
|4-0
|338
|3
|LL
|4. Greenwich
|3-1
|238
|10
|LL
|5. Hall
|4-0
|216
|nr
|LL
|6. Norwalk High
|4-0
|203
|nr
|LL
|7. Ridgefield
|2-1
|184
|nr
|LL
|8. Ansonia
|4-0
|163
|9
|S
|9. Fairfield Prep
|3-1
|155
|5
|LL
|10. Southington
|3-1
|148
|4
|LL
|Also receiving votes: Bloomfield (4-0), 124 points; Killingly (3-0), 115; Cheshire (3-1), 109; Windsor (3-1), 101; Trumbull (2-1), 91; Newtown (2-2), 87; Shelton (3-1), 71; Maloney (3-1), 63; Fitch (3-0), 52; Hand (1-2), 36; New Fairfield (3-0), 17; Ledyard (4-0), 11; Berlin (3-1), 9; Hamden (2-0), Platt (3-1) and Xavier (2-2), 8; Masuk (3-1), 7.
|The following coaches voted: Tom Brockett, Ansonia; Craig Bruno, Amity; Joe Della Vecchia, St. Joseph; Mike Drury, Southington; Mike Ellis, Fitch; Rob Fleeting, Windsor; Tanner Grove, Montville; Andy Guyon, Xavier; Joe Lato, Woodland; Brian Mazzone, Stafford/East Windsor/Somers; Bryan Muller, Brookfield; Bob Pattison, Newtown; Marce Petroccio, Trumbull.