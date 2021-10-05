Fortnite Gratuits Premium Netflix Gratuits
Darien, St. Joseph remain No. 1 in two state football polls – The Collinsville Press
Football

Darien, St. Joseph remain No. 1 in two state football polls

 

GameTimeCT top 10 football poll as voted by state sportswriters.

Week 4, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021
First-place votes in parentheses, record, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis, and last week’s ranking:

Team Rec. Pts. LW Class
1. Darien (18) 4-0 652 1 LL
2. St. Joseph (4) 4-0 622 2 L
3. New Canaan 4-0 572 3 LL
4. Greenwich 3-1 432 9 LL
5. Hall 4-0 387 nr LL
6. Norwalk High 4-0 382 nr LL
7. Ridgefield 2-1 354 nr LL
8. Fairfield Prep 3-1 296 6 LL
9. Killingly 3-0 277 10 M
10. Southington 3-1 241 4 LL
Also receiving votes: Newtown (2-2), 225; Ansonia (4-0), 214; Shelton (3-1), 211; Cheshire (3-1), 196; Bloomfield (3-0), 127; Trumbull (2-1), 103; Maloney (3-1), 62; Ledyard (4-0), 60; Newington (3-0), 58; Daniel Hand (1-2), 53; Windsor (3-1), 40; Seymour (3-0), 10; Masuk (3-1), 8; New Fairfield (3-0), 7; Xavier (2-2), 7; Quinebaug Valley (3-0), 7.
Voters: The following voted: Bill Bloxsom, Hearst Connecticut Media; Sean Patrick Bowley, GameTimeCT; Erik Dobratz, WTNH-8; Scott Ericson, Stamford Advocate; Michael Fornabaio, Connecticut Post; Ned Griffen, The Day of New London; Mark Jaffee, Republican-American of Waterbury; Kyle Maher, Journal-Inquirer of Manchester; Joe Morelli, New Haven Register; Pete Paguaga, GameTimeCT; Dave Phillips, Shoreline Newspapers; John Pierson, WTNH-8; Rich Zalusky, The Chronicle of Willimantic; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Football Foundation; Gerry deSimas Jr., Collinsville Press; Will Aldam, News Times; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corps; Jeff Jacobs, GameTimeCT; Greg Lederer, Cheshire Herald.

The Day’s top 10 state football coaches poll

Week 4, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021
First-place votes in parentheses, record, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis, and last week’s ranking:

Team Rec. Pts. LW Class
1. St. Joseph (9) 4-0 382 1 L
2. Darien (4) 4-0 370 2 LL
3. New Canaan 4-0 338 3 LL
4. Greenwich 3-1 238 10 LL
5. Hall 4-0 216 nr LL
6. Norwalk High 4-0 203 nr LL
7. Ridgefield 2-1 184 nr LL
8. Ansonia 4-0 163 9 S
9. Fairfield Prep 3-1 155 5 LL
10. Southington 3-1 148 4 LL
Also receiving votes: Bloomfield (4-0), 124 points; Killingly (3-0), 115; Cheshire (3-1), 109; Windsor (3-1), 101; Trumbull (2-1), 91; Newtown (2-2), 87; Shelton (3-1), 71; Maloney (3-1), 63; Fitch (3-0), 52; Hand (1-2), 36; New Fairfield (3-0), 17; Ledyard (4-0), 11; Berlin (3-1), 9; Hamden (2-0), Platt (3-1) and Xavier (2-2), 8; Masuk (3-1), 7.
The following coaches voted: Tom Brockett, Ansonia; Craig Bruno, Amity; Joe Della Vecchia, St. Joseph; Mike Drury, Southington; Mike Ellis, Fitch; Rob Fleeting, Windsor; Tanner Grove, Montville; Andy Guyon, Xavier; Joe Lato, Woodland; Brian Mazzone, Stafford/East Windsor/Somers; Bryan Muller, Brookfield; Bob Pattison, Newtown; Marce Petroccio, Trumbull.
Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 35 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

