Another one-point victory for undefeated Granby/Canton; Mills falls to Plainville

ELLINGTON, Oct. 8, 2021 – Will Attianese intercepted a potential two-point conversion play in the end zone with 35 seconds remaining as the Granby/Canton co-op football team remained undefeated with a 14-13 win over Ellington Friday night in Pequot Uncas Division action.

The Purple Knights pulled with one point on an eight-yard TD pass from QB Zac Killoran to receiver Dominic Mangiafico but the two-point conversion pass failed leaving Granby Canton (4-0, 4-0 Pequot Uncas) in first place.

The Bears defense played well as Granby/Canton earned their second one-point decision of the season. The Bears beat the Stafford/East Windsor/Somers co-op program, 20-19 on Sept. 17.

Linebacker Malik Brown-Smith had 16 tackles (eight unassisted), one sack and two tackles for a loss while Luke Maher had 11 tackles (three unassisted).

Along with his game-saving interception, Attianese had 10 tackles (four unassisted) while Malique Thompson had seven tackles (two unassisted) and three quarterback hurries. Khaili Thomas also had an interception for the Bears.

Ellington (4-1, 3-1 Pequot Uncas) took a 7-0 lead late in the second quarter on a six-yard TD pass from Killoran to Mike Bontempo with 18 seconds left in the half.

But the Bears responded quickly when Luke Maher returned a kickoff 81 yards for a touchdown with seven seconds remaining. The extra point from George Horst tied the game at 7-7. It is the first kickoff return for a TD in the co-op’s two year history.

Granby took a 14-7 lead in the third quarter on a two-yard run from QB Mike Brosnan and the successful extra point from Horst.

The Bears will enjoy their second bye week of the season next weekend before returning to action on Oct. 22 when they host Rockville in Granby.

Granby/Canton 14, Ellington 13

At Ellington

Granby/Canton (4-0) 0 7 7 0 — 14

Ellington (4-1) 0 7 0 6 — 13

Second quarter

E: Mike Bontempo 6 pass from Zac Killoran (Landon Shirshac good), 0:18

GC: Luke Maher 81 kickoff return (George Horst kick), 0:07

Third quarter

GC: Mike Brosnan 2 run (Horst kick), 3:44

Fourth quarter

E: Dominic Mangiafico 8 pass from Killoran (pass fails), 0:35

Pequot Uncas Division Div. Overall Granby/Canton 4-0 4-0 Ellington 3-1 4-1 Stafford/East Windsor/Somers 3-1 3-2 Rockville 2-1 2-1 SMSA/Classical/Bulkeley/Weaver 2-3 2-3 Gilbert/NW Regional/Housatonic 1-2 2-2 Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby 0-3 0-3 Coventry/Windham Tech/Bolton/Lyman 0-4 0-4 This week’s results

Granby/Canton 14, Ellington 13

Rockville 42, Coventry co-op 6

Stafford co-op 15, SMSA co-op 14

Gilbert co-op 30, Windsor Locks co-op 12 Saturday, Oct. 16

Gilbert co-op at Old Saybrook/Westbrook

Morgan at SMSA co-op Friday, Oct. 22

Rockville at Granby/Canton

Stafford co-op at Ellington

Saturday, Oct. 23

Coventry co-op at Windsor Locks co-op

Plainville 22, Lewis Mills 15

BURLINGTON, Oct. 8, 2021 – Plainville High QB M.J. Bakaysa threw three touchdown passes including a 70-yard scoring strike to Justin Emery in the fourth quarter as Plainville outlasted Lewis Mills, 22-15 in Central Connecticut Conference contest on Friday night under portable lights.

Plainville (4-1) scored twice in the fourth quarter on TD passes from Bakaysa to take the lead. Trailing, 15-7, the Blue Devils tied the game on a 50-yard pass from Bakaysa to Cameron Lamothe and a two-point conversion run from Kye McGraw.

Mills (2-3) took a 15-7 lead on a pair of touchdown runs from James Roben. The Spartans have a bye week and return to action on Oct. 22 when they visit E.O. Smith in Storrs.

Plainville 22, Lewis Mills 15

At Plainville

Lewis Mills (2-3) 8 0 7 0 — 15

Plainville (4-1) 0 7 0 14 — 22

First quarter

LM: James Robin 1 run (James Roben pass from Larry Weaver)

Second quarter

P: Cameron LaMothe 7 pass from M.J. Bakaysa (Gabe Hernandez kick)

Third quarter

LM: Roben 1 run (Cole Rentalter kick)

Fourth quarter

P: LaMothe 50 pass from Bakaysa (Kye McGraw run)

P: Justin Emery 70 pass from Bakaysa (Hernandez kick)

Farmington game postponed a week

FARMINGTON, Oct. 8, 2021 – Farmington’s game with Rocky Hill on Saturday was postponed one week. The River Hawks (0-4) will host the Terriers (2-1) on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. at George Bennett Field.