Everyone gets into the act as Simsbury dominates Enfield, 49-7

Quarterback Evan Wallace completed 11 of 22 passes for 165 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Simsbury High football team to a 49-7 Central Connecticut Conference victory over Enfield on Friday night in Enfield.

Everyone had a hand in this victory. Seven different players combined to rush for 200 yards and four TDs, led by Wallace with 55 yards and two TD runs on five carries and Chad Mairano with 54 yards and a TD on five carries.

Eight Simsbury receivers had at least one reception led by Colin Pinnock with two receptions for 31 yards and a touchdown along with Cole Musser with two receptions for 20 yards. Teddy Murphy had one catch for 32 yards for the Trojans.

Drew Hunter had five tackles, one sack and three tackles for a loss for Simsbury while Zach Truting had 11 tackles, including nine unassisted stops.

Simsbury won their 10th straight game over Enfield and by the largest margin (42 points) in the series that dates back to 1921. Simsbury has a 15-7-1 edge in the overall series. Enfield’s last win over the Trojans came in 1978.

Simsbury has next weekend off before returning to action on Friday, Oct. 22 when they travel to Windsor for a 7 p.m. contest.

Simsbury 49, Enfield 7

At Enfield

Simsbury (3-2) 28 14 0 7 – 49

Enfield (0-5) 0 0 7 0 — 7

First quarter

S: Isaac Rivera 12 pass from Evan Wallace (Dan Sullivan kick)

S: Wallace 17 run (Sullivan kick)

S: John Mairano 15 pass from Wallace (Sullivan kick)

S: Wallace 2 run (Sullivan kick)

Second quarter

S: Colin Pinnock 25 pass from Wallace (Sullivan kick)

S: Noble Gongon 31 run (Sullivan kick)

Third quarter

E: Jason Sharp 2 run (Zachary Bonini kick)

Fourth quarter

S: Chad Mairano 9 run (Sullivan kick)

Individual statistics

RUSHING: Simsbury – Noble Gongon 2-40, John Mairano 3-14, Jacob Isabel 2-10, Brodley Mills 2-8, Ryley Hillman 5-19, Evan Wallace 5-55; Enfield – Jason Sharpe 14-45

PASSING: Simsbury – Evan Wallance 11-22-0, 165; Enfield – Jayden Maynard 7-17-1, 61

RECEIVING: Simsbury – Cole Musser 2-20, Colin Pinnock 2-31, Charlie Strayer 1-19, Issac Rivera 1-12, Terry Murphy 1-32, Daniel Sullivan 1-8, Chad Mairano 2-18,Mitch Wallman 1-25; Enfield – Carmen Carlander 5-54

CCC Tier 1 Div. Overall Hall 3-0 4-0 Maloney 4-1 4-1 Southington 3-1 4-1 Conard 2-1 2-3 Simsbury 2-2 3-2 East Hartford 2-2 2-3 Glastonbury 0-4 1-4 New Britain 0-4 1-4