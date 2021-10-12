Mills boys golf team wins second straight with victory over Hall

HARWINTON, Oct. 12, 2021 – Aidan Carrano, James Bolleyer and Eli Pelletier each shot under 43 to lead the Lewis Mills boys golf team to a 169-177 win over Hall in CCC West action on Tuesday. Carrano and Hall’s Matt Ganey shared medalist honors with a four-over par 40 at Fairview Farms.

The Spartans (5-7-1) close out the regular season on Wednesday when they host Avon.

The CIAC’s two state championship tournaments will be Monday, Oct. 18 with the Division I tournament at Chippanee Country Club in Bristol and the Division II tournament at Silo Point Country Club in Southbury. Lewis Mills will compete in the Division II event.

Lewis Mills 169, Hall 177

At Harwinton

Hall (177) Matt Ganey 40, Alexander Yuna 47, Kevin Brown 42, Adam Ezovski 51, Quinn Navin 49

Lewis Mills (169) Aidan Carrano 40, Eli Pelletier 43, James Bolleyer 41, Liam O’Sullivan 45, Jacob Hall 50

Medalist: Aidan Carrano (LM) and Matt Ganey (H) 40 at Fairview Farms

Records: Lewis Mills 5-7-1