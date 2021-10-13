Avon golfers conclude dual meet season with one-stroke win over Lewis Mills

AVON, Oct. 13, 2021 – Blake Barrett had a three-over-par 39 to earn medalist honors and lead the Avon High boys golf team to a one-stroke win over Lewis Mills on Wednesday at Blue Fox Golf Course.
In the final dual meet of the season, Avon earned their third one-stroke victory of the season. The Falcons beat Mills for the second time this season, 176-177 in a CCC West contest. The two teams tied in September in Harwinton.
The Falcons finish their first fall season with a record of 9-10-1 and 7-5-1 in the CCC West. Mills finishes the season at 6-7-1 in the league and overall. Barrett earned medalist honors three times.
Both teams will be competing in Thursday’s CCC golf championship meet at Stanley Golf Course in Farmington.
Avon 176, Lewis Mills 177
At Avon
Lewis Mills (177) Aidan Carrano 41, Eli Pelletier 44, James Bolleyer 44, Liam O’Sullivan 53, Max Dinunzio 48
Avon (176) Blake Barrett 39, Nate Gaul 44, Andrew Deppe 52, Matt Cicapito 48, Luke Coppen 45
Medalist: Blake Barrett (A) 39 at Blue Fox
Records: Avon 9-10-1, 7-6-1 CCC West; Lewis Mills 6-7-1, 6-7-1 CCC West
2021 CCC West Boys Golf
Final standings
|Team
|Div.
|Overall
|Conard
|12-2
|15-2
|Simsbury
|8-6
|8-6
|Farmington
|7-5-2
|8-5-2
|Avon
|7-6-1
|9-10-1
|NW Catholic
|7-6-1
|7-6-1
|Lewis Mills
|6-7-1
|6-7-1
|Southington
|5-8-1
|5-8-1
|Hall
|3-9-2
|3-9-2