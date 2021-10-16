No. 11 Bristol Eastern sweeps Mills spikers

BURLINGTON, Oct. 15, 2021 – Abby Jones had 31 assists, two kills and eight serving aces to help lead No. 11 Bristol Eastern to a 3-0 shutout victory over Lewis Mills Friday night in CCC South action.

Lilli Lowe had seven kills for the Lancers (11-3), who won the match with a 25-8, 25-5 and 25-10 scores.

For Lewis Mills, Caitlin Hekeler had seven kills while Betsy Buchanan had four assists and six digs. Mills (4-12) returns to action on Monday when they travel to face Maloney on the road in Meriden.