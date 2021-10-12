Fortnite Gratuits Premium Netflix Gratuits
Undefeated Greenwich remains No. 1 in girls volleyball top 10 poll – The Collinsville Press
Girls Volleyball

Undefeated Greenwich remains No. 1 in girls volleyball top 10 poll

Undefeated Greenwich (13-0) remains the No. 1 ranked team in the most recent state girls volleyball top 10 coaches poll. The Cardinal were one of five teams to receive No. 1 votes along with Darien, Cheshire, Conard and Granby.

Connecticut girls volleyball top 10 coaches poll
Week 3, October 11, 2021

  School Rec. Pts LW Class
1 Greenwich (13) 12-0 422 1 LL
2 Darien (6) 10-0 386 3 LL
3 Cheshire (3) 13-0 352 2 LL
4 Conard (1) 11-0 342 4 LL
5 Weston 13-0 254 5 M
6 RHAM 11-1 232 7 L
7 Fairfield Ludlowe 9-2 190 6 LL
8 Amity 11-1 106 9 LL
9 Granby (1) 12-0 102 10 S
10 Haddam Killingworth 12-0 56 NR S
Also receiving votes: Bristol Eastern (9-3) 26, Wolcott Tech (13-0) 24, Seymour (10-0) 18, Aerospsace (11-2) 16, East Hampton (10-2) 14
Coaches Voting: Jeff Babineau, St. Joseph; Michael Stango, Kennedy; Mike Smeriglio, Stamford; Craig Brown, East Haven; Tim  Guernsey, RHAM; Peter Georgiou, Brien McMahon; Steve Brienza. Wilton; Peter Georgiou, Brien McMahon; Robin Callender, Haddam Killingworth; Lance Pepper, Bristol Central; Angie Kumm, Berlin; Steve Lapham, Greenwich; Richard Heitz, Southington; Laura Arena, Farmington; Matt Brintle, Canton; Tony Sanith, Glastonbury; Michelle Abraham, New Britain; Julie Johnson, Foran; Kerry Roller, Conard; Tony Nocera, New Milford; Kevin Wesche, Naugatuck; Kevin Marino, New Canaan; Dave Alexandro, Sacred Heart Academy; Jack Biggs, East Lyme; Judy Joslin, Enfield

 

