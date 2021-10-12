Undefeated Greenwich remains No. 1 in girls volleyball top 10 poll

Undefeated Greenwich (13-0) remains the No. 1 ranked team in the most recent state girls volleyball top 10 coaches poll. The Cardinal were one of five teams to receive No. 1 votes along with Darien, Cheshire, Conard and Granby.
Connecticut girls volleyball top 10 coaches poll
Week 3, October 11, 2021
|School
|Rec.
|Pts
|LW
|Class
|1
|Greenwich (13)
|12-0
|422
|1
|LL
|2
|Darien (6)
|10-0
|386
|3
|LL
|3
|Cheshire (3)
|13-0
|352
|2
|LL
|4
|Conard (1)
|11-0
|342
|4
|LL
|5
|Weston
|13-0
|254
|5
|M
|6
|RHAM
|11-1
|232
|7
|L
|7
|Fairfield Ludlowe
|9-2
|190
|6
|LL
|8
|Amity
|11-1
|106
|9
|LL
|9
|Granby (1)
|12-0
|102
|10
|S
|10
|Haddam Killingworth
|12-0
|56
|NR
|S
|Also receiving votes: Bristol Eastern (9-3) 26, Wolcott Tech (13-0) 24, Seymour (10-0) 18, Aerospsace (11-2) 16, East Hampton (10-2) 14
|Coaches Voting: Jeff Babineau, St. Joseph; Michael Stango, Kennedy; Mike Smeriglio, Stamford; Craig Brown, East Haven; Tim Guernsey, RHAM; Peter Georgiou, Brien McMahon; Steve Brienza. Wilton; Peter Georgiou, Brien McMahon; Robin Callender, Haddam Killingworth; Lance Pepper, Bristol Central; Angie Kumm, Berlin; Steve Lapham, Greenwich; Richard Heitz, Southington; Laura Arena, Farmington; Matt Brintle, Canton; Tony Sanith, Glastonbury; Michelle Abraham, New Britain; Julie Johnson, Foran; Kerry Roller, Conard; Tony Nocera, New Milford; Kevin Wesche, Naugatuck; Kevin Marino, New Canaan; Dave Alexandro, Sacred Heart Academy; Jack Biggs, East Lyme; Judy Joslin, Enfield