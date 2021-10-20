Plainville erases early deficit to beat Lewis Mills spikers

BURLINGTON, Oct. 20, 2021 – Mae Gawitt had five kills and two digs while teammate Emma Fallon had three kills and one ace but the Plainville High girls volleyball team beat Lewis Mills, 3-1 on Wednesday night in a CCC match.

The visiting Blue Devils improved to 13-5 on the season with a 20-25, 25-17, 25-10 and 25-20 victory. Wiki Galazyn had 10 kills for Plainville while Lily Wazorko had seven kills. Kimmy Xiques had seven serving aces for Plainville.

Peyton DesJardin had three serving aces, two digs and an assist for Mills (4-14). The Spartans return to action on Thursday when they travel to Bloomfield.