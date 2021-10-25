Fortnite Gratuits Premium Netflix Gratuits
Mills spikers beat Middletown to finish season with two straight victories – The Collinsville Press
Girls Volleyball

Mills spikers beat Middletown to finish season with two straight victories

BURLINGTON, Oct. 25, 2021 – Mae Gawitt had eight hills while Oliva Sawyer had 12 digs and three serving aces to lead the Lewis Mills girls volleyball team to a 3-2 win over Middletown in the season finale for both teams on Monday.

The Spartans won their sixth game of the season and second in a row with a 25-16, 25-14, 19-25, 17-25, 15-5 victory. Mills beat Bloomfield on Thursday, 3-1.

Brianna Stifel had three kills, four serving aces and two assists for the Spartans, who finish the season at 6-14 and 2-12 in the CCC South.

Middletown (2-14, 0-14 CCC South) was led by Tori Minor with five kills and nine serving aces. Jada Bryant had six kills and two blocks for the visiting Dragons.

 

