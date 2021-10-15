Fortnite Gratuits Premium Netflix Gratuits
Results: Friday, October 16 – The Collinsville Press
Connect with us

High School

Results: Friday, October 16

FOOTBALL
Friday’s results
Avon 7, Tolland 3
Simsbury: Bye week
Granby/Canton: Bye week
Lewis Mills: bye week

Saturday’s game
Rocky Hill at Farmington, 11 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL
Friday’s result
Bristol Eastern 3, Lewis Mills 0 (25-8, 25-5, 25-10)

BOYS SOCCER
Friday’s result
Canton 7, HMTCA 1
Saturday’s game
Simsbury at Avon, 11 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY
Friday’s game
Lewis Mills 1, Canton 0
Saturday’s game
Avon vs. Stonington at Palmer Field, Middletown, 2:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER
Friday’s results
Canton 8, HMTCA 1
Saturday’s game
Avon at Maloney, 10:30 a.m.
Canton at New Fairfield, 9:30 p.m.

Related Topics

Since 2009, the Collinsville Press has been providing award-winning coverage of sports and news in the Farmington Valley and across Connecticut.

More in High School