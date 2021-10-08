Fortnite Gratuits Premium Netflix Gratuits
Friday results: Bloomfield tops Avon; Granby/Canton remains unbeaten – The Collinsville Press
High School

Friday results: Bloomfield tops Avon; Granby/Canton remains unbeaten

Avon’s Tabor Engle (9) finds it tough to run in Friday’s CCC game in Bloomfield. The Warhawks prevailed, 55-7.

BLOOMFIELD, Oct. 8, 2021 – Dallas Rose ran for three touchdowns and quarterback Darrien Foster threw four touchdown passes as Bloomfield remained undefeated with a 55-7 win over Avon in Central Connecticut Conference action Friday night at Phil Rubin Stadium.

This story will be updated

Bloomfield 55, Avon 7
At Bloomfield
Avon (1-1)                            0    7    0  0  — 7
Bloomfield (5-0)                  7  20  21  7  — 55
First quarter
B: Jose Felicano 19 pass from Darrien Foster (Matthew Miller kick), 3:40
Second quarter
A: Cameron Casey 7 pass from Tabor Engle (Toby Klafter kick), 9:02
B: Trevon Ortiz 43 pass from Foster (Miller kick), 7:10
B: Shane Bell 41 pass from Foster (kick failed), 4:02
B: Dallas Rose 8 run (Miller kick), 2:34
Third quarter
B: Robert Dunkley 28 pass from Foster (Miller kick), 9:10
B: Felicano 31 pass from Foster (Miller kick), 8:11
B: Rose 57 run (Miller kick), 1:31
Fourth quarter
B: Rose 12 run (Miller kick), 1:12

Granby/Canton 14, Ellington 13
ELLINGTON, Oct. 8, 2021 — The Bears held off Ellington in a Pequot Uncas Division contest on Friday night, 14-13, to remain undefeated 4-0 overall and in the Pequot Uncas. Granby/Canton handed Ellington (4-1, 3-1 Pequot Uncas) their first loss of the season.

Simsbury 49, Enfield 7
ENFIELD, Oct. 8, 2021 — Simsbury improved to 3-2 with a dominating win over Enfield on Friday night.

These stories will be updated

Friday’s results
FOOTBALL
Granby/Canton 14, Ellington 13
Bloomfield 55, Avon 7
Plainville 22, Lewis Mills 15
Simsbury 49, Enfield 7

BOYS SOCCER
Avon 3, Plainville 1
Canton 8, Stafford 1
GIRLS SOCCER
Avon 0, Rocky Hill 0
Canton 2, Stafford 0
Glastonbury 4, Lewis Mills 1
FIELD HOCKEY
Avon 1, Conard 0
Canton 1, Suffield 0
VOLLEYBALL
Granby 3, Avon 1
Northwestern 3, Lewis Mills 0

Saturday’s games
FOOTBALL
Rocky Hill at Farmington, 11 a.m.

This story will be updated

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 35 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

