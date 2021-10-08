Friday results: Bloomfield tops Avon; Granby/Canton remains unbeaten

BLOOMFIELD, Oct. 8, 2021 – Dallas Rose ran for three touchdowns and quarterback Darrien Foster threw four touchdown passes as Bloomfield remained undefeated with a 55-7 win over Avon in Central Connecticut Conference action Friday night at Phil Rubin Stadium.
Bloomfield 55, Avon 7
At Bloomfield
Avon (1-1) 0 7 0 0 — 7
Bloomfield (5-0) 7 20 21 7 — 55
First quarter
B: Jose Felicano 19 pass from Darrien Foster (Matthew Miller kick), 3:40
Second quarter
A: Cameron Casey 7 pass from Tabor Engle (Toby Klafter kick), 9:02
B: Trevon Ortiz 43 pass from Foster (Miller kick), 7:10
B: Shane Bell 41 pass from Foster (kick failed), 4:02
B: Dallas Rose 8 run (Miller kick), 2:34
Third quarter
B: Robert Dunkley 28 pass from Foster (Miller kick), 9:10
B: Felicano 31 pass from Foster (Miller kick), 8:11
B: Rose 57 run (Miller kick), 1:31
Fourth quarter
B: Rose 12 run (Miller kick), 1:12
Granby/Canton 14, Ellington 13
ELLINGTON, Oct. 8, 2021 — The Bears held off Ellington in a Pequot Uncas Division contest on Friday night, 14-13, to remain undefeated 4-0 overall and in the Pequot Uncas. Granby/Canton handed Ellington (4-1, 3-1 Pequot Uncas) their first loss of the season.
Simsbury 49, Enfield 7
ENFIELD, Oct. 8, 2021 — Simsbury improved to 3-2 with a dominating win over Enfield on Friday night.
Friday’s results
FOOTBALL
Granby/Canton 14, Ellington 13
Bloomfield 55, Avon 7
Plainville 22, Lewis Mills 15
Simsbury 49, Enfield 7
BOYS SOCCER
Avon 3, Plainville 1
Canton 8, Stafford 1
GIRLS SOCCER
Avon 0, Rocky Hill 0
Canton 2, Stafford 0
Glastonbury 4, Lewis Mills 1
FIELD HOCKEY
Avon 1, Conard 0
Canton 1, Suffield 0
VOLLEYBALL
Granby 3, Avon 1
Northwestern 3, Lewis Mills 0
Saturday’s games
FOOTBALL
Rocky Hill at Farmington, 11 a.m.
