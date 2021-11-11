Avon survives, beating Windsor on penalty kicks to advance to quarterfinals

AVON, Nov. 11, 2021 – It’s no secret.

There is lots of tough soccer played in the Central Connecticut Conference – and not just with the traditional soccer powerhouse squads.

Windsor, which was seeded 27th out of 29 teams in the Class L tournament, won their first CIAC tournament game since 2013 on Tuesday and gave No. 22 Avon everything they could handle in Thursday’s Class L second round contest.

The visiting Warriors gave up a goal in the first 10 minutes of the game but didn’t panic and tied the game late in the first half. They dominated at times in the second half and in overtime before falling to the Falcons, 2-1, on penalty kicks.

Windsor goalie Breon Parker made a few stellar saves, including a point-blank save in the second half at the feet of Avon’s Nate Tiffany that seemed to energize the Warriors.

But in the end, it was the No. 22 Falcons with a 4-3 edge on penalty kicks to move on to Saturday’s Class L quarterfinals where they will challenge No. 14 Fitch (12-5) in Groton beginning at 2 p.m. Fitch upset No. 3 Middletown on Thursday, 2-1 in OT.

Avon goalie Eli Disenhof made his first start of the season in the place of Buster Akers, who was hurt in Tuesday’s first round win over Bassick in Bridgeport. Disenhof made seven saves during the game and two huge saves in penalty kicks.

“We knew we had to outwork them to stay in the game and be competitive,” Windsor assistant coach Todd Cunha said. “We just kept pounding away and the momentum shifted. We’ve been working (hard) all season we knew had to go in there bang and play hard.”

“They are another CCC team and this is a great conference,” Avon High coach David Zlatin said. “We battle day in and day out (in the CCC). They are battle tested, play hard, play fast and they gave everything they had.”

Disenhof had to make a great save on Windsor’s Justin Dawkins with a diving save to his right with 6:03 remaining in the first 10-minute OT session to preserve the tie. A minute later, Dawkins had another shot on net despite a double-team.

In the second OT, Freeman had two opportunities but Parker made a save on one shot and Freeman sent the second shot over the crossbar.

It came down to five penalty kick shooters for each team and Disenhof made a save on Windsor’s first shooter. The Warriors shot first.

“That first (save) really sets the tone (in penalty kicks),” Zlatin said. “Their goal scorer (Dawkins) comes in and (is stopped). That really set the tone for us.”

After four shooters each, it was tied at 3-3. Disenhof made his second save of the penalty kicks by stopping Windsor’s Ryan Stillman.

“I lock eyes with the guy. I glare into his eyes and don’t take my eyes of him,” DIsenhof said. “I pick a corner (to move toward) and commit to it.”

Avon’s Nate Tiffany was the fifth and final shooter for the Falcons and he scored with a shot to his left for the game-winner, sparking a celebration by the team. The Falcons celebrated on the field and quickly raced to the sideline to celebrate with their classmates, who came out of the bleachers and stood along the fence that surrounds the field.

“We had a really hard schedule this season. We played 10 (Class) LL teams and I think it prepared us to play in games like these,” Tiffany said.

Freeman gave Avon a 1-0 lead with 8:13 gone in the game off an assist from Lucas Monteiro. Windsor (7-8-1) tied the game at 1-1 on a goal from Dawkins with 6:43 left in the first half.

Avon’s last win on penalty kicks came in the 2018 Class L quarterfinals when the Falcons beat Bassick, 2-1 thanks to a 4-2 edge on penalty kicks.

Avon 2, Windsor 1, penalty kicks (4-3)

At Avon

Windsor (7-8-1) 1 0 0 0 — 1

Avon (9-5-4) 1 0 0 0 – 1

Goals: Lincoln Freeman (A), Justin Dawkins (W); Assists: Lucas Monterio (A); Saves: Breon Parker (W) 4; Eli Disenhof (A) 7; Shots: Windsor, 13-11; Corner kicks: Windsor 6-4

Penalty kicks: Braden Gilbey (A), Jose Gonzalez (A), Lucas Monteiro (A), Nate Tiffany (A), Nigel Martin (W), Will Stillman (W), Jacob Casciano (W)