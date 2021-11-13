Canton moves to semifinals after beating No. 1 Holy Cross, 2-0

WATERBURY, Nov. 13, 2021 – For the first time in nearly 20 years, the Canton High boys soccer team’s march through the state tournament will continue past the quarterfinal round.

Spencer Mix scored a pair of goals in a six-minute span early in the first half and the No. 8 Warriors survived a 90-minute delay due to lightning and a thunderstorm to beat top-ranked Holy Cross, 2-0, at Crosby High on Saturday and advance to the Class S semifinals for the first time since 2003.

Six times in the last 18 years, Canton’s state tournament journey has ended in the quarterfinal round, including 2019 when the Warriors were the No. 1 seed in the Class S tournament. But not this year.

Canton (15-4) played superb ball in the first half, moving the ball smartly around the field to control the contest. The game was suspended with just five minutes gone in the second half as a storm moved through the state. Players retreated to their buses and fans to their vehicles to wait it out.

When it was clear to play, the wind was howling and the Naugatuck Valley League champion Crusaders (18-1-2) were inspired to save their season. Holy Cross put several great opportunities onto the goal but Canton sophomore keeper Jack Biskupiak was up to the challenge with seven second half saves.

The Warriors advance to face No. 4 Griswold (16-3-1) next week in the semifinal.

“I thought we played really well (in the first half),” Canton coach Bill Phelps said. “They came out after that (storm) intermission and had the wind (at their backs) which killed us because we were fighting through the wind. But through all of that, we did what we needed to do.”

Biskupiak tipped one shot over the crossbar. Another shot, he bobbled but quickly jumped on it to save it. On another shot, he punched it away. The wind died down in the final 10 minutes but the Crusaders continued to press.

“The rain caused the turf to get wet so (the ball) skipped more and made it a little more faster,” Biskupiak said. “So, I just sat back in the goal and waited for the ball and reacted to it.”

The Warriors took a 1-0 lead when Fix beat Holy Cross goalie Cameron Sivilla to the ball and tapped it in with 9:05 gone in the game. London Abbott sent a soft pass across the goal mouth that Silvilla thought he could beat Mix to.

“I have been in that position plenty of times so I know that most times when they come out, you can play it to either side of them,“ Mix said. “It doesn’t have to be (a) strong (shot), just finesse and it usually goes in.”

Six minutes later, it was Abbott coming in on goal and Sivilla came out to play him. Abbott quickly zipped a pass to Mix, who redirected the ball into the net for a 2-0 lead and his team-leading 29th goal of the season.

“We always get ready for a game and come in like it’s a championship game,” Mix said. “It was just a good mentality. That is what you want right from the beginning.”

Canton survived the heavy wind, the rain, the 90-minute delay and the desperate pressure from the Crusaders.

“It shows the character of this team,” Mix said. “We defend really well and we hold our shoulders high even in circumstances like this. Sitting in a bus for an hour and coming out (and earning the win) shows a lot about the character of this team.”

Canton 2, Holy Cross 0

At Waterbury (Crosby)

Canton (15-4) 2 0 — 2

Holy Cross (18-1-2) 0 0 — 0

Goals: Spencer Mix (Ca) 2; Assist: London Abbott (Ca) 2; Saves: Jack Biskupiak (C) 13, Cameron Sivilla (HC) 3