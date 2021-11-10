No. 4 Waterford bounces Avon out of tournament

WATERFORD, Nov. 10, 2021 – Lily Marelli scored on a head ball to lift No. 4 Waterford to a 1-0 win over No. 20 Avon in the second round of the CIAC Class L girls soccer tournament Wednesday. The Falcons close out the 2021 campaign with a record of 9-7-2 while the Lancers (13-2-2) advance to the quarterfinals.

Collinsville Press Since 2009, the Collinsville Press has been providing award-winning coverage of sports and news in the Farmington Valley and across Connecticut.