Lasota has two goals as No. 20 Avon advances in girls soccer; Canton eliminated

Senior Izzy Lasota had two goals as the Avon High girls soccer team earned their first CIAC tournament win since 2016 with a 3-2 win over No. 13 Bethel on Monday in Class L action in Bethel.

The No. 20 seeded Falcons (9-6-2) advance to the second round where they will travel to face No. 4 Waterford (12-2-2) on the road Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Lasota has now scored 18 goals this season for Avon and this was her fifth game with multiple goals. Katie Loparco also scored a goal for the Falcons. She has scored seven goals, including scores in four of the last five games.

Tanvi Raman made 10 saves in net to earn the victory.

CLASS M

Sheehan 1, Canton 0

WALLINGFORD, Nov. 8, 2021 – No. 7 Sheehan High dominated in a 1-0 win over the Warriors in a first round Class M contest at Riccitelli Field on Monday. Sophomore Mia D’Angelo scored in the 54th minute for the Titans (12-2-3), who outshot the Warriors, 20-3.

Goalie Julie Lau made nine saves in net for the Warriors, who finish the season with a 7-9-1 record and a third straight CIAC tournament appearance. It was the first time that Canton played in the Class M tournament.