Fortnite Gratuits Premium Netflix Gratuits
Lasota has two goals as No. 20 Avon advances in girls soccer; Canton eliminated – The Collinsville Press
Connect with us

Girls Soccer

Lasota has two goals as No. 20 Avon advances in girls soccer; Canton eliminated

Senior Izzy Lasota had two goals as the Avon High girls soccer team earned their first CIAC tournament win since 2016 with a 3-2 win over No. 13 Bethel on Monday in Class L action in Bethel.

The No. 20 seeded Falcons (9-6-2) advance to the second round where they will travel to face No. 4 Waterford (12-2-2) on the road Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Lasota has now scored 18 goals this season for Avon and this was her fifth game with multiple goals. Katie Loparco also scored a goal for the Falcons. She has scored seven goals, including scores in four of the last five games.

Tanvi Raman made 10 saves in net to earn the victory.

CLASS M
Sheehan 1, Canton 0
WALLINGFORD, Nov. 8, 2021 – No. 7 Sheehan High dominated in a 1-0 win over the Warriors in a first round Class M contest at Riccitelli Field on Monday. Sophomore Mia D’Angelo scored in the 54th minute for the Titans (12-2-3), who outshot the Warriors, 20-3.

Goalie Julie Lau made nine saves in net for the Warriors, who finish the season with a 7-9-1 record and a third straight CIAC tournament appearance. It was the first time that Canton played in the Class M tournament.

Related Topics

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 35 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

More in Girls Soccer