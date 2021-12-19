Falcons sink 15 shots from three-point range in big win over Bulkeley

AVON, Dec. 18, 2021 – The Avon High boys basketball team sank 15 three-point shots as the Falcons rolled to a 77-44 win over Bulkeley-Hartford in Central Connecticut Conference action on Saturday.

The Falcons (2-0) sank 28 shots from the floor and 15 were from three-point range. Isaac Aguilar hit six three-point shots and scored a game-high 23 points while Tyler Brokenshire had five 3-point shots and 20 points. Aidan Srb had three 3-point shots and 12 points in the contest.

Martin Aponte had 18 points for the visiting Bulldogs (0-2) while Tyreil Malone added 17.

One of the inspirations for the Falcons’ play on Saturday was to play well in front of Walden St. Juste, Bulkeley’s new head coach, who spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach with head coach Kris Pedra in Avon.

Avon returns to action on Monday night when they travel to Bristol Eastern for a CCC matchup beginning at 7 p.m.

Avon 77, Bulkeley 44

At Avon

Bulkeley (44) Yariel Morales 1-0-2, Tyreil Malone 6-2-17, Edgar Santiago 0-0-0, Joseph Roman 0-1-1, Kyron Whitaker 1-0-2, Joseph Antoire 1-3-5, Martin Aponte 5-4-18. Totals 14-10

Avon (77) Alan Brockman 0-1-1, Judd Eldah 1-0-2, Isaac Aguilar 7-3-23, Tabor Engle 0-0-0, Cameron Dawiczyk 3-0-7, Ryan Heur 1-0-2, Tyler Brokenshire 7-1-20, Aidan Srb 4-0-12, Luke Coppen 1-0-2, Aarsh Moza 0-0-0. Emmett Borenstein 4-0-8. Totals 28-5

Bulkeley (0-2) 7 14 13 10 — 44

Avon (2-0) 23 17 25 12 — 77

Three-point goals: Aguilar (A) 6, Dawiczyk (A), Brokenshire (A) 5, Srb (A) 3, Malone (B) 3, Aponte (B) 3