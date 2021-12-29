Newington co-op blanks Southington, 5-0 for third win

NEWINGTON, Dec. 29, 2021 – Kyle Klimas had two goals and goalie Jeremy Wagner made 14 saves as the Newington High co-op boys hockey team earned their third win of the season with a 5-0 shutout win over the Southington co-op squad Wednesday night at Newington Arena.

Newington, which is comprised of players from Newington, Canton, Manchester, Cromwell and Berlin, wasted little time getting on the scoreboard, scoring a little over two minutes into the contest when Josh Grimm banged home a rebound of a Blake Blackwood point shot past Southington goalie Max Scirocco.

The Nor’Easters extended their lead three minutes later on the power play when Harrison Ranger slipped the puck into the net off Mike Deegan’s silky pass. Newington (3-1) completed the first period scoring when Canton’s Braeden Humphrey finished a rink-long dash lifting a backhand shot into the top corner of the net to provide his team with a 3-0 lead.

After a scoreless second period, Newington salted away the victory with two goals by Klimas with the second goal coming after a highlight-reel move by freshman Jack Petronio, who faked a Blue Knight defenseman to the ice then calmly fed Klimas for the tap-in goal.

Wagner made 14 shots in net to earn his second shutout off the season. Max Scirocco made 31 saves in goal for Southington (0-2), which includes players from Westbrook and Coginchaug Regional.

Newington returns to action on Wednesday, Jan. 5, when they host Conard at 5 p.m. at Newington Arena.

Newington 5, Southington 0

At Newington

Southington co-op (0-2) 0 0 0 — 0

Newington co-op (3-1) 3 0 2 — 5

Goals: Josh Grimm (N), Harrison Ranger (N), Braeden Humphrey (N), Kyle Kilmas (N) 2; Assists: Harrison Ranger (N) 2, Blake Blackwood (N), Mike Deegan (N), Jack Petronio (N); Saves: Jeremy Wagner (N) 14, Max Scirocco (S) 31