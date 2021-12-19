Nor’easters rally to top Eagles, 5-3 for second win of season

NORWICH, Dec. 18, 2021 – The Newington High ice hockey team scored four goals in the span of five minutes in the third period to beat the Eastern Connecticut Eagles co-op team Saturday afternoon in Norwich, 5-3.

Trailing by one goal after two periods, the Newington co-op squad tied the game on a goal from Mike Deegan off an assist from Andrew Stribling. Two minutes later, the Nor’easters took a 3-2 when Tyler Leavitt ripped a shot on an angle into the net.

On the ensuring faceoff, Leavitt fed Harrison Ranger, who slide a shot between the pads of Eagles goalie Cam MacCollum to extend the lead to 4-2. Less than two minutes later, Leavitt scored his second goal of the game with assists from Ranger and Evan Oliver for a 5-2 lead for the Nor’easters.

Goalie Jeremy Wagner stopped 17 shots to earn the win for Newington (2-0).

Eastern Connecticut, a co-op program hosted by Fitch that includes nine other schools (Bacon Academy, East Lyme, Killingly, Ledyard, NFA, Norwich Tech, St. Bernard, Stonington, Waterford and Wheeler) took a 1-0 lead on a goal from Cade Waters, the first of his two goals in the game.

Newington tied the game at 1-1 on a goal from Kyle Klimas, who converted on a nifty pass from Tanner Jorczak. It was Klimas’ first varsity point with the Nor’easters, who include players from Canton, Manchester, Berlin, Cromwell and host Newington.

The Nor’easters return to action on Wednesday night when they travel to New Milford to challenge the Green Wave at the Canterbury School beginning at 7 p.m.

Newington co-op 5, Eastern Connecticut 3

At Norwich

Newington (2-0) 1 0 4 — 5

Eastern CT (0-2) 2 0 1 – 3

Goals: Cade Waters (Eastern) 2, Gavin Casagrande (Eastern), Kyle Klimas (N), Mike Deegan (N), Tyler Leavitt (N) 2, Harrison Ranger (N); Assists: Dylan Relaz (Eastern) 3, Tanner Jorcak (N), Andrew Stribling (N), Leavitt, Ranger, Evan Oliver (N); Saves: Cam MacCollum (Eastern) 23, Jeremy Wagner (N) 17; Shots: Newington 28-20