Newington co-op starts off season with 3-0 win over McMahon/Norwalk

NEWINGTON, Dec. 15, 2021 – Josh Grimm had a goal and an assist while goalie Jeremy Wagner made 20 saves as the Newington High co-op boys hockey team opened the 2021-22 season with a 3-0 shutout win over Brien McMahon/Norwalk High on Wednesday night at Newington Arena.

The Newington squad is comprised of players from Newington, Canton, Manchester, Berlin and Cromwell. Five players from Canton will join the co-op program for the third year – Braeden Humphrey, Gavyn Munson, Niko Giotsas, Evan Howard and Ben Fialkeivicz.

After a scoreless first period characterized by tight-checking and physical play, the Nor’Easters got on the scoreboard in the second period when defenseman Gavyn Munson sent a long pass to teammate Josh Grimm, who circled the McMahon net and fed Andrew Stribling for the goal.

Twenty-two seconds later off the ensuing faceoff, senior Braeden Humphrey poked the puck away from a McMahon player to teammate Harrison Ranger who made a nifty pass to linemate Evan Oliver for the goal and a 2-0 lead.

Grimm then sealed the victory late in the third period as he banged home a rebound after hard work from Mike Deegan and Tyler Leavitt created a scramble in the McMahon crease.

The Nor’Easters return to action on Saturday when they travel to Norwich for a 5 p.m. against the Eastern Connecticut Eagles, a co-op program hosted by Fitch that includes players from 11 different schools in the eastern part of the state (Bacon Academy, East Lyme, Killingly, Ledyard, NFA, Norwich Tech, St. Bernard, Stonington, Waterford, Wheeler and Fitch).

Newington changed their nickname and school mascot in April 2021 from Indians to Nor’Easters. A Newington Board of Education committee made the final selection according to reports in the New Britain Herald.

Newington co-op 3, Brien McMahon/Norwalk 0

At Newington

McMahon/Norwalk (0-1) 0 0 0 — 0

Newington (1-0) 0 2 1 — 3

Goals: Andrew Stribling (N), Evan Oliver (N), Josh Grimm (N); Assists: Grimm, Harrison Ranger (N), Mike Deegan (N), Gavyn Munson (N), Braeden Humphrey (N), Tyler Leavitt (N); Saves: Patrick Gummer (M) 21, Jeremy Wagner (N) 20; Shots on goal: Newington 24-20