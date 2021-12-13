Nominations sought for initial class of inductees for Avon Falcons Hall of Fame

AVON, Dec. 12, 2021 – The first steps to create an Avon Falcons Hall of Fame have been taken.

A committee of nine to determine the first individuals, teams and athletes to be inducted into the Hall of Fame this spring has been assembled by the Avon High Booster Club and the high school athletic department.

Nominations are now open and the public is encouraged to visit the Hall of Fame website and submit a nomination. The deadline for nominations is January 15 but those nominations not selected for the first Hall of Fame class will remain with the nomination committee for consideration in coming years.

“We’re establishing the Hall of Fame to recognize our students, our coaches and our supporting members who have made Avon athletics so successful,” said Kristen Jerger, president of the Avon High Booster Club.

Many other high schools and colleges have similar Hall of Fames to recognize students, coaches and contributors. “It is long overdue,” Jerger said.

Town resident Maria Mascoli, a former president of the Avon High Booster Club who has served the community in a variety of volunteer roles, has agreed to chair the nomination committee.

The committee also includes Avon High athletic director Tim Filon, Avon High field hockey coach Terri Zimnicki, AHS cross country and track coach Al Dadario, Avon High wrestling coach John McLaughlin, former girls basketball coach Frank Waters, Avon High Booster Club vice president Steve Nyberg, ACORN President Susan Davey and journalist Gerry deSimas, Jr., publisher of the Collinsville Press.com.

Athletes must have graduated from Avon High and can be honored 10 years after their graduation, according to the nomination guidelines on the Hall of Fame website. Teams can be honored 10 years after their respective season. Coaches need to have a minimum of five years of service.

There is also an opportunity to recognize community contributors based upon their service and dedication to the athletic programs at Avon High.

Avon High opened in September 1958. Athletic competition began the following year in September 1959. In the last 60 years, the Falcons have captured countless league championships in the Charter Oak Conference, Northwest Conference, North Central Connecticut Conference and now, the Central Connecticut Conference.

According to the CIAC, the Falcons have won more than 60 state championships beginning with baseball in 1962. The most recent state title was the boys cross country team that won the first state title in their program history in November.

The date of the Hall of Fame induction ceremony has not been determined yet. The nomination committee will begin meeting in January to consider nominations and plans for the induction ceremony.

If residents have questions about the nomination process, go to the Hall of Fame website or contact one of the members of the nomination committee.

Maria Mascoli; Al Dadario; Susan Davey; Gerry deSimas; Tim Filon; John McLaughlin; Steve Nyberg; Frank Waters; Terri Ziemnicki