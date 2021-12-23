Sabia breaks 1,000 point barrier as Trojans remain undefeated

Simsbury High girls basketball player Lauren Sabia became the fourth girl in school history to score more than 1,000 points in her scholastic career with 16 points on Tuesday in a 51-17 win over Berlin.

Sabia becomes the first player since Allie Davis in 2014 to join the 1,000-point club and joins Lisa Griswold (1,590 points, 1982) and Meredith Metzger (1,006, 1986) in this exclusive group.

Sabia added 14 points on Thursday night as Simsbury (5-0) remained undefeated with a 59-37 win over Avon in Simsbury. Olivia Jarvis led the way for the Trojans with a game-high 20 points. Sabia also added eight assists.

The Trojans ran out to a nine-point lead after one quarter, 20-11 and dominated in the second quarter to take a 32-13 lead at the half. Avon (1-4) only managed to score two points in the second quarter. Faye Kaplinski also scored 14 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for Simsbury.

Avon was led by Sophie Mango and Erin Geary with nine points each. The Falcons will play Conard next on Tuesday, January 4 in Avon beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Simsbury returns to action on Tuesday when they host Wethersfield at 4 p.m. in Simsbury. Sabia, a junior, ended Monday’s game against Berlin with exactly 1,000 points in her career. She played two seasons at The Master’s School in West Simsbury before joining the Trojans last season. She played on the Master’s varsity team as an eighth grade student.

Simsbury 59, Avon 37

At Simsbury

Avon (37) Maya Hall 0 0 0, Sophie Mango 4 1 9, Lindsey Arigoni 2 0 6, Erin Geary 3 3 9, Adi Standish 4 0 8, Gianna Godbout 1 0 3, Lindsay Snyder 0 2 2 .Totals 14 6 37.

Simsbury (59) Lauren Sabia 6 1 14, Moira Hughes 0 1 1, Katie Perlitz 1 0 2, Olivia Jarvis 10 0 20, Alex Peterson 1 0 3, Faye Kaplinski 6 1 14, Amanda Gallagher 2 0 5.Totals 26 3 59.

Avon (1-4) 11 2 11 13 — 37

Simsbury (5-0) 20 12 16 11 — 59

Three-point goals: Arigoni (A) 2, Godbout (A), Sabia (S), Peterson (S), Kaplinski (S), Gallagher (S)

Simsbury 51, Berlin 17

At Simsbury

Berlin (17) Jenna Wenzel 0 4 4, Taylor Bellizzi 1 0 2, Jannessa Yaconiello 0 2 2, Maddy Sadowski 1 0 2, Clare McGeever 1 1 3, Emma Ellison 0 2 2, Kailee Demaio 1 0 2.Totals 4 9 17.

Simsbury (51) Lauren Sabia 6 1 16, Moira Hughes 1 0 2, Katie Perlitz 3 0 8, Olivia Jarvis 2 0 4, Alex Peterson 0 0 0, Faye Kaplinski 5 0 11, Amanda Gallagher 3 0 8, Sarah Perlitz 1 0 2.Totals 21 1 51.

Berlin (1-2) 4 9 4 0 — 17

Simsbury (4-0) 16 8 11 16 — 51

Three-point shots: Sabia (S) 3, K. Perlitz (S) 2, Kaplinski (S), Gallagher (S) 2

Simsbury High girls basketball

1,000 point scorers