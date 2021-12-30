Canton plays better but still drops one-point decision to Farmington

CANTON, Dec. 30, 2021 – For the first time this season, Canton High girls basketball coach Brian Medeiros got a chance to see what his team might be able to do this season.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, quarantines and injuries, the Warriors were missing some of their more experienced players in earlier games this season.

Avery Brown had a game-high 15 points while Jenna Cuniowski and Sophia Mates added 10 points each but Farmington was able to hold off the Warriors, 46-45 to earn the win and pick up a victory in the Canton Holiday Tournament.

The visiting River Hawks went 1-1 in the tournament with a loss to St. Joseph-Trumbull on Wednesday. Canton (1-4) was scheduled to face Hall but the West Hartford squad opted out to due to COVID concerns.

“No question today’s loss was frustrating but there was a lot of positives to build on,” Medeiros said. “Today was the first chance that we got almost the entire core playing together and I was encouraged with what I saw. Farmington is a solid team and they executed better than we did in the second half. I look forward to 2022 and getting into league play.”

The game was tied 40-40 late in the fourth quarter before the River Hawks (3-1) used a quick 5-0 surge to take a five-point lead. Reshma Paleniuel had a big three-point shot for Farmington to give her team the lead.

Trailing by five with under three minutes left, Canton battled back with baskets from Miller and Mates. Canton had a few opportunities to tie the game but missed several free throws in the waning minutes.

Farmington’s Dalia Fournier got to the foul line with 15.6 seconds left to try and extend the River Hawks’ one-point lead but she missed. Farmington got the offensive rebound and missed on consecutive shots before the ball bounced out of bounds.

Canton had possession with 6.6 seconds left but the River Hawks forced a Canton turnover to secure the win.

Abby Bertolette had 12 points to lead the River Hawks while Fournier finished with nine points.

Canton leaped out to an early 9-0 lead on three-point field goals from Gabby DelSanto, Cuniowski and Brown, who scored 13 of her 15 points in the first half.

St. Joseph had a tournament-record 73 points in Wednesday night’s win over Farmington, breaking the record set by Canton in 2016 after a 69-57 win over Hall.

Farmington 46, Canton 45

At Canton

Farmington (46) Dalia Fournier 3-3-9, Mackenzie Campbell 1-2-4, Abby Bertolette 6-0-12, Abby Finn 1-0-2, Reshma Paleniuel 2-0-6, Sarah Bertolette 3-1-7, Anna Loughman 1-2-4, Totals: 17 8-16 46

Canton (45) Jenna Cuniowski 4-1-10, Sophia Mates 3-3-10, Avery Brown 4-4-15, Gabby DelSanto 3-0-7, Avery Miller 1-1-3, Sam Yanke 0-0-0. Totals: 15 9-17 45

Farmington (3-1) 10 15 13 12 — 46

Canton (1-4) 16 13 6 10 — 45

Three-point goals: Paleniuel (F) 2, Cuniowski (C), Mates (C), Brown (C) 3, Delsanto (C)

2022 Canton Holiday Tournament

Thursday, Dec. 30

Farmington 46, Canton 45

Hall vs. St. Joseph, cancelled

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Hall at Canton, cancelled

St. Joseph 73, Farmington 41