Maloney races out to early lead and beats Avon

Jaylice Rosario scored a game-high 14 points and pulled down 11 rebounds as the Maloney High girls basketball gave up just 11 points in the second half and remained undefeated with a 37-25 win over Avon Monday night in Central Connecticut Conference play.

Maloney teammate Nadio Berrios had all eight of her points in the first quarter along with six rebounds as the Panthers raced out to an early six-point lead and never looked back. Maloney (3-0) extended their halftime lead to 15 points.

Avon (1-3) tried to rally in the second half but couldn’t hit enough shots to get back into the contest. Sophie Mango and Adi Standish each led the Falcons with nine points. Maloney’s Gracey Massicotte had six steals for the Panthers.

The Falcons play one more game before the Christmas break when they travel to Simsbury to take on the Trojans Thursday night at 6:30 p.m.

Maloney 37, Avon 25

At Avon

Maloney (37) Evelyn Beltron 1-1-3, Amal Banili 2-1-7, Gracey Massicore 1-0-3, Madalyn Plumbay 1-0-2, Nadia Berrios 4-0-8, Jaylice Rosario 4-6-14. Totals 13-8

Avon (25) Mya Hall 0-0-0, Sophie Mango 4-1-9, Lindsay Arigoni 1-0-2, Erin Geary 2-0-4, Adi Standish 4-1-9, Lindsay Synder 0-0-0, Sophia DeBella 0-1-1. Totals 11-3

Maloney (3-0) 15 14 7 1 — 37

Avon (1-3) 9 5 5 6 — 25

Three-point goals: Banili (M) 2, Massicore (M)