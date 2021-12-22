Ten Avon High athletes earn All-State honors this fall

AVON, Dec. 22, 2021 – Ten Avon High athletes have earned first team All-State honors for their play on the athletic fields this past fall and 28 athletes earned All-Central Connecticut Conference honors.
Five runners on Avon’s boys cross country earned All-State honors from the Connecticut High School Coaches Association (CHSCA) – Carver Morgan, Jack Martin, Jack O’Donnell, Thomas Armistead and Nick Bailey. The Falcons won the Class MM championship – their first-ever state championship in boys cross country.
At the State Open, the Falcons finished fifth to earn their first-ever berth to the New England championships. Martin finished seventh at the Open with Morgan finishing 24th.
In girls cross country, Marenn Ek earned All-State honors for her third place finish in Class MM.
In field hockey, Kendall Neamtz and Olivia Brown earned All-State honors in Class M. Neamtz had a team-leading 10 goals for the Falcons (10-5-2-1), who got as far as the Class M quarterfinals. She scored seven goals in Avon’s final four games. Brown popped in two goals this fall.
Nate Tiffany earned All-State honors in boys soccer while Izzy Lasota earned All-State honors in girls soccer. Tiffany scored eight goals for the Falcons (9-6-4), who advanced to the Class L quarterfinals. Lasota scored a team-leading 18 goals for the Falcons (9-7-2), who advanced to the second round of the Class L tournament. She had three hat tricks this season.
In volleyball, junior Jocelyn Powers was named to the second team All-State team in Class L. She had 25 kills and a team-leading 265 assists for the Falcons.
Fall 2021 team summaries
FOOTBALL
Coach: Jeff Redman
Record: 7-3, 6-0 CCC Tier 4 champions
CIAC state tournament: Lost to Branford, 7-6 in Class M quarterfinals
All-CCC Tier 4: Tabor Engle, Cameron Dawiczyk, Tyler Brokenshire, Chris Bourquin, Cameran Casey, Nils Jerger, Chief Ebana, Connor Lavore, Christian Wilson
All-State (CHSCA): none
BOYS SOCCER
Coach: David Zlatin
Record: 9-6-4, 1-4-2 CCC West (seventh)
CIAC state tournament: Lost to Fitch, 2-0 in Class L quarterfinals
All-CCC West: Nate Tiffany, Lucas Monteiro
All-State (CHSCA): Nate Tiffany
GIRLS SOCCER
Coach: Jim Murray
Record: 9-7-2, 1-6 CCC West (seventh)
CIAC state tournament: Lost to Waterford, 1-0 in Class L second round
All-CCC West: Izzy Lasota, Kate Loparco
All-State (CHSCA): Izzy Lasota
FIELD HOCKEY
Coach: Terri Ziemnicki
Record: 10-5-2-1, 4-1-1-1 CCC South (third)
CIAC state tournament: Lost to Guilford, 6-0 in Class M quarterfinals
All-CCC South: Kendall Neamtz, Katrina Frez, Missy Blaha, Olivia Brown
All-State (CHSCA): Kendall Neamtz, Olivia Brown
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Coach: Curt Burns
Record: 3-16, 2-5 CCC West (sixth)
CIAC state tournament: Did not qualify
All-CCC West: Jocelyn Powers
All-State (CHSCA): Powers, second team, Class L
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Coach: Cortney Fusco
Record: 6-1, 6-1 CCC West (second)
League championship meet: 2nd CCC overall
CIAC state tournament: Won Class MM championship; Fifth at State Open; 23rd at New England championships
All-CCC West: Carver Morgan, Jack Martin, Luke Hester, Jack O’Donnell, Thomas Armistead, Nick Bailey, Jevonte Eaves
All-State (CHSCA): Carver Morgan, Jack Martin, Jack O’Donnell, Thomas Armistead, Nick Bailey
All-State (GameTimeCT:) Jack Martin
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Coach: Al Dadario
Record: 1-6, 1-6 CCC West (seventh)
League championship meet: 20th CCC overall
CIAC state tournament: 12th Class MM
All-CCC West: Marenn Ek
All-State (CHSCA): Marenn Ek
BOYS GOLF
Coach: Josh Glick
Record: 9-10-1, 7-6-1 CCC West (tied third)
League tournament: 10th at CCC Tournament
CIAC state tournament: 8th CIAC Division II championships (fall)
All-CCC West: Blake Barrett, Nate Gaul
All-State (CHSCA): none