Ten Avon High athletes earn All-State honors this fall

Ten Avon High athletes have earned first team All-State honors for their play on the field this fall.

AVON, Dec. 22, 2021  – Ten Avon High athletes have earned first team All-State honors for their play on the athletic fields this past fall and 28 athletes earned All-Central Connecticut Conference honors.

Five runners on Avon’s boys cross country earned All-State honors from the Connecticut High School Coaches Association (CHSCA) – Carver Morgan, Jack Martin, Jack O’Donnell, Thomas Armistead and Nick Bailey. The Falcons won the Class MM championship – their first-ever state championship in boys cross country.

At the State Open, the Falcons finished fifth to earn their first-ever berth to the New England championships. Martin finished seventh at the Open with Morgan finishing 24th.

In girls cross country, Marenn Ek earned All-State honors for her third place finish in Class MM.

In field hockey, Kendall Neamtz and Olivia Brown earned All-State honors in Class M. Neamtz had a team-leading 10 goals for the Falcons (10-5-2-1), who got as far as the Class M quarterfinals. She scored seven goals in Avon’s final four games. Brown popped in two goals this fall.

Nate Tiffany earned All-State honors in boys soccer while Izzy Lasota earned All-State honors in girls soccer. Tiffany scored eight goals for the Falcons (9-6-4), who advanced to the Class L quarterfinals. Lasota scored a team-leading 18 goals for the Falcons (9-7-2), who advanced to the second round of the Class L tournament. She had three hat tricks this season.

In volleyball, junior Jocelyn Powers was named to the second team All-State team in Class L. She had 25 kills and a team-leading 265 assists for the Falcons.

Fall 2021 team summaries

FOOTBALL
Coach: Jeff Redman
Record: 7-3, 6-0 CCC Tier 4 champions
CIAC state tournament: Lost to Branford, 7-6 in Class M quarterfinals
All-CCC Tier 4: Tabor Engle, Cameron Dawiczyk, Tyler Brokenshire, Chris Bourquin, Cameran Casey, Nils Jerger, Chief Ebana, Connor Lavore, Christian Wilson
All-State (CHSCA): none

BOYS SOCCER
Coach: David Zlatin
Record: 9-6-4, 1-4-2 CCC West (seventh)
CIAC state tournament: Lost to Fitch, 2-0 in Class L quarterfinals
All-CCC West: Nate Tiffany, Lucas Monteiro
All-State (CHSCA): Nate Tiffany

GIRLS SOCCER
Coach: Jim Murray
Record: 9-7-2, 1-6 CCC West (seventh)
CIAC state tournament: Lost to Waterford, 1-0 in Class L second round
All-CCC West: Izzy Lasota, Kate Loparco
All-State (CHSCA): Izzy Lasota

FIELD HOCKEY
Coach: Terri Ziemnicki
Record: 10-5-2-1, 4-1-1-1 CCC South (third)
CIAC state tournament: Lost to Guilford, 6-0 in Class M quarterfinals
All-CCC South: Kendall Neamtz, Katrina Frez, Missy Blaha, Olivia Brown
All-State (CHSCA): Kendall Neamtz, Olivia Brown

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Coach: Curt Burns
Record: 3-16, 2-5 CCC West (sixth)
CIAC state tournament: Did not qualify
All-CCC West: Jocelyn Powers
All-State (CHSCA): Powers, second team, Class L

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Coach: Cortney Fusco
Record: 6-1, 6-1 CCC West (second)
League championship meet: 2nd CCC overall
CIAC state tournament: Won Class MM championship; Fifth at State Open; 23rd at New England championships
All-CCC West: Carver Morgan, Jack Martin, Luke Hester, Jack O’Donnell, Thomas Armistead, Nick Bailey, Jevonte Eaves
All-State (CHSCA): Carver Morgan, Jack Martin, Jack O’Donnell, Thomas Armistead, Nick Bailey
All-State (GameTimeCT:) Jack Martin

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Coach: Al Dadario
Record: 1-6, 1-6 CCC West (seventh)
League championship meet: 20th CCC overall
CIAC state tournament: 12th Class MM
All-CCC West: Marenn Ek
All-State (CHSCA): Marenn Ek

BOYS GOLF
Coach: Josh Glick
Record: 9-10-1, 7-6-1 CCC West (tied third)
League tournament: 10th at CCC Tournament
CIAC state tournament: 8th CIAC Division II championships (fall)
All-CCC West: Blake Barrett, Nate Gaul
All-State (CHSCA): none

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 35 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

