Ten Avon High athletes earn All-State honors this fall

AVON, Dec. 22, 2021 – Ten Avon High athletes have earned first team All-State honors for their play on the athletic fields this past fall and 28 athletes earned All-Central Connecticut Conference honors.

Five runners on Avon’s boys cross country earned All-State honors from the Connecticut High School Coaches Association (CHSCA) – Carver Morgan, Jack Martin, Jack O’Donnell, Thomas Armistead and Nick Bailey. The Falcons won the Class MM championship – their first-ever state championship in boys cross country.

At the State Open, the Falcons finished fifth to earn their first-ever berth to the New England championships. Martin finished seventh at the Open with Morgan finishing 24th.

In girls cross country, Marenn Ek earned All-State honors for her third place finish in Class MM.

In field hockey, Kendall Neamtz and Olivia Brown earned All-State honors in Class M. Neamtz had a team-leading 10 goals for the Falcons (10-5-2-1), who got as far as the Class M quarterfinals. She scored seven goals in Avon’s final four games. Brown popped in two goals this fall.

Nate Tiffany earned All-State honors in boys soccer while Izzy Lasota earned All-State honors in girls soccer. Tiffany scored eight goals for the Falcons (9-6-4), who advanced to the Class L quarterfinals. Lasota scored a team-leading 18 goals for the Falcons (9-7-2), who advanced to the second round of the Class L tournament. She had three hat tricks this season.

In volleyball, junior Jocelyn Powers was named to the second team All-State team in Class L. She had 25 kills and a team-leading 265 assists for the Falcons.

Fall 2021 team summaries

FOOTBALL

Coach: Jeff Redman

Record: 7-3, 6-0 CCC Tier 4 champions

CIAC state tournament: Lost to Branford, 7-6 in Class M quarterfinals

All-CCC Tier 4: Tabor Engle, Cameron Dawiczyk, Tyler Brokenshire, Chris Bourquin, Cameran Casey, Nils Jerger, Chief Ebana, Connor Lavore, Christian Wilson

All-State (CHSCA): none

BOYS SOCCER

Coach: David Zlatin

Record: 9-6-4, 1-4-2 CCC West (seventh)

CIAC state tournament: Lost to Fitch, 2-0 in Class L quarterfinals

All-CCC West: Nate Tiffany, Lucas Monteiro

All-State (CHSCA): Nate Tiffany

GIRLS SOCCER

Coach: Jim Murray

Record: 9-7-2, 1-6 CCC West (seventh)

CIAC state tournament: Lost to Waterford, 1-0 in Class L second round

All-CCC West: Izzy Lasota, Kate Loparco

All-State (CHSCA): Izzy Lasota

FIELD HOCKEY

Coach: Terri Ziemnicki

Record: 10-5-2-1, 4-1-1-1 CCC South (third)

CIAC state tournament: Lost to Guilford, 6-0 in Class M quarterfinals

All-CCC South: Kendall Neamtz, Katrina Frez, Missy Blaha, Olivia Brown

All-State (CHSCA): Kendall Neamtz, Olivia Brown

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Coach: Curt Burns

Record: 3-16, 2-5 CCC West (sixth)

CIAC state tournament: Did not qualify

All-CCC West: Jocelyn Powers

All-State (CHSCA): Powers, second team, Class L

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Coach: Cortney Fusco

Record: 6-1, 6-1 CCC West (second)

League championship meet: 2nd CCC overall

CIAC state tournament: Won Class MM championship; Fifth at State Open; 23rd at New England championships

All-CCC West: Carver Morgan, Jack Martin, Luke Hester, Jack O’Donnell, Thomas Armistead, Nick Bailey, Jevonte Eaves

All-State (CHSCA): Carver Morgan, Jack Martin, Jack O’Donnell, Thomas Armistead, Nick Bailey

All-State (GameTimeCT:) Jack Martin

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Coach: Al Dadario

Record: 1-6, 1-6 CCC West (seventh)

League championship meet: 20th CCC overall

CIAC state tournament: 12th Class MM

All-CCC West: Marenn Ek

All-State (CHSCA): Marenn Ek