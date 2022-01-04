Due to rise in COVID cases, some schools limiting attendance at events

Due to the rise on positive COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks, some schools and conferences are beginning to restrict the number of fans that can attend athletic events.

The Eastern Connecticut Conference (ECC) announced Monday that they are limiting spectators to home fans only through the end of the month. The number of fans allowed in the building will be left up to the host school.

Conard and Hall in West Hartford are limiting spectators to four fans for each rostered athlete and two spectators for each visiting athlete until further notice.

Avon, which had capacity in the gym down to 70 percent, had modified their policy and is allowing just four guests for each athlete on the home team and two guests for each visiting athlete. The only students allowed will be siblings of a rostered player.

Any fan attending a high school sporting event is required to wear their mask.

CT News Junkie reported on Tuesday that during a virtual press conference on school COVID screening guidelines, Gov. Ned Lamont said the state’s daily infection rate had continued to climb and now stood at around 24%. It was the highest rate since the state began testing in earnest and broke the record set Monday at 21.5%.

The Canton High boys basketball team is playing in Suffield on Tuesday night and Suffield has a modified their attendance policy to allow only family members of home and visiting players. The game will be available on the NFHS network.

As they were a year ago, schools will be streaming games through individual YouTube channels or the National Federation of High Schools (NFHS) network. There is a subscription fee needed to watch games on the NFHS network.

Hockey games are available through the LiveBarn network at most hockey rinks in Connecticut. A subscription fee is also required to watch games on LiveBarn.

Canton is still allowing spectators in the gym at this time but they are also streaming their basketball and wrestling matches through the NFHS network. Hockey games are available through LiveBarn. Solu Broadcasting does frequently feature games with the Newington co-op hockey program, which Canton is a part of.

Farmington and Simsbury are streaming their home games (basketball, wrestling) through the NFHS network with the hockey games through LiveBarn. Avon and Granby have specific YouTube channel for their athletic events. At Avon, there is no streaming capability for home wrestling meets in the old gym or home swim meets at this time.

In a vast majority of cases, the home team is responsible for any streaming of a contest. Some schools do broadcast road games but it is a very limited number of schools.

Here are some of the streaming options for local schools.

Avon

YouTube

LiveBarn for most CT ice hockey rinks (subscription required)

Canton

NFHS network (subscription required)

LiveBarn for most CT ice hockey rinks (subscription required)

Simsbury

NFHS network (subscription required)

LiveBarn for most CT ice hockey rinks (subscription required)

Farmington

NFHS network (subscription required)

LiveBarn for most CT ice hockey rinks (subscription required)

Granby

YouTube

NFHS network for select road games (subscription required)

LiveBarn for most CT ice hockey rinks (subscription required)

Lewis Mills

NFHS network for limited road games (subscription required)

West Hartford (Hall and Conard)

YouTube

LiveBarn for most CT ice hockey rinks (subscription required)