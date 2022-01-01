The emotion of competition in 2021 captured

In 2021, sports resumed in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic as we learned to compete and play despite the deadly, contagious virus circulating throughout the country and the world. With our camera, we caught some of the intensity and emotion on display during the game and afterward.
A few shots to remember from 2021.
Avon’s Nate Tiffany (18) races to celebrate with his teammates following his successful penalty kick to lift Avon to a second round win over Windsor. (Photo courtesy Jason Armistead)
The Canton boys soccer team celebrates after beating No. 1 seed Holy Cross, 2-0, in the Class S quarterfinal at Crosby High. It was the first loss of the year for the Crusaders.
Runners from Lewis Mills and Avon get ready to start in Saturday’s Wickham Invitational in Manchester. The Falcons won their first state championship this fall. (Photo courtesy Melissa Morgan)
No trophies were awarded but the Avon High football team took a few seconds to celebrate after Friday night’s 40-20 win over Farmington. The Falcons went 7-3 in 2021, winning the CCC Tier 4 title and earning a berth in the Class M tournament.
Tri-Town Trojan teammates rush to celebrate winning the Tri-State League title with Trojan first baseman Coleby Bunnell at Municipal Stadium. Bunnell’s brother, a long-time teammate, passed away in the offseason.
Carli Lloyd (10), who helped the U.S. win the 2018 World Cup and two Olympic gold medals, celebrates scoring a goal at Rentschler Field against Mexico in July.
American forward Christen Press battles with a Mexican defender in the first of two Olympic tune-up games at Rentschler Field for the U.S. women’s soccer team in July. The first game was played in hard, steady rain.
East Granby/Granby players and coaches celebrate with Jake Teclaw after his solo home run tied the District 6 Little League baseball championship game with Simsbury.
Avon High’s Ben Angus celebrates after scoring the first run of the game for the Falcons in the first inning of a game against Farmington in April at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford.
Granby/Canton’s Luke Maher breaks through the middle of the line in a 42-0 win over Windsor Locks co-op squad on a sunny September afternoon.
Connecticut’s Jonquel Jones (35) drives to the basket against New York’s Reshandra Gray (1) in August. Jones was named the league’s MVP and led the Sun to the best record in the league. Connecticut advanced to the WNBA semifinals before being eliminated by eventual champion Chicago.
Spring time is the time for baseball at Bowdoin Field in Canton.
It was a tough way to end the season with a 7-6 loss to Branford in the Class M quarterfinals in Avon.
Canton’s Ryker Bahre get the ball away from Oxford’s Nicholas Sasso (32) in a CIAC boys soccer playoff game in Canton.
The Falcons face off with Northwest Catholic Friday night as the sun sets over Avon Mountain.
It gets physical in front of the goal as Avon challenges Notre Dame-West Haven.
