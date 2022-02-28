CIAC mandate regarding masks in games has expired

Thanks to updated COVID-19 guidance issued by the CIAC on Feb. 18, masks are no longer required for athletes in games or practices as of Monday, Feb. 28.

During this winter season, basketball players, hockey players and most track and field athletes have had to wear a mask during games and at practices. Coaches and game officials in all sports were required to wear masks. Wrestlers were allowed to go without a mask during competition and hard practice drills.

No masks will be required for practices or games for athletes participating in spring sports, according to the new guidance. The CIAC, in consultation with the state Department of Public Health (DPH) and the state Department of Education, developed their guidance for athletics.

“The CIAC emphasizes that this plan is fluid and in a perpetual state of evaluation,” the CIAC said in their posted guidance. “COVID health metrics and data in Connecticut will continue to be closely monitored, and the appropriateness of holding youth sport and/or interscholastic athletic contests can change at any time.”

The CIAC continues to recommend that vaccinations are the most critical and effective strategy to prevent COVID-19 transmission.

Masks are still required for athletes and team personnel on buses traveling to games because federal TSA (Transportation Safety Administration) rules regarding masks have been extended through March 18.

According to the CIAC guidance, spectators, coaches, officials, game workers must continue to follow the mask guidelines for the respective facilities, which vary around the state depending on the respective school district.

The CIAC guidance still spells out quarantine protocols for athletes that test positive for COVID-19.