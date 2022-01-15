Falcons beat Rockville for third win in last four games

AVON, Jan. 15, 2022 – The Avon High boys basketball didn’t lose their poise when they trailed late in the second quarter by six points. They kept working hard.

The Falcons gave up just 12 points in the third quarter to get back in the game and his sank seven of 10 foul shots in the final 1:39 to beat Rockville Saturday afternoon, 62-59 for their second straight win.

Avon’s Issac Aguilar had 22 points while Tyler Brokenshire scored 16 points and Aidan Srb tied a career-high with 12 points for the Falcons, now 6-3.

“We are back to our winning ways,” Avon High head coach Kris Pedra said. “The boys are playing hard. The second half of the schedule is much tougher so we will have to improve in all aspects of the game to compete with some of the teams we will play. But 6-3 is a good start to the season.”

Srb sank four three-point shots and scored 12 points for the third time this season. Aguilar was one point shy of his career-high performance. He had 23 in a win over Bulkeley in December.

Rockville (3-5) had a 57-55 lead with 1:54 remaining in the game but Brokenshire sank a pair of foul shots to tie the game. The Rams turned the ball over a traveling call and Aguilar sank a pair of foul shots to give Avon a 59-57 lead with 55 seconds left after he was fouled driving to the basket.

Avon’s Jadd Eldah missed two foul shots with 32 seconds remaining but Avon got the key offensive rebound and after a Rockville foul, it was Aguilar who sank a pair of foul shots to boost the lead to 61-57 with 28 seconds remaining.

The Falcons blocked a potential shot by the Rams with 14.3 seconds left and Brokenshire added another foul shot with 11.5 seconds remaining for a 62-57 lead. The Rams got a layup in the final four seconds but Avon was able to run out the clock.

It was the second straight win for the Falcons and the third victory in the last four games. Avon beat Hall on Thursday night, 55-45 behind 17 points from Aguilar and 12 from Brokenshire. Srb added 10.

Avon returns to action on Wednesday when they visit Wethersfield (3-4) for a 6:45 p.m. tipoff.

Avon 62, Rockville 59

At Avon

Rockville (59) Juneil Powell 0-2-2, Weston Labrecque 6-0-15, Jayden Tate 3-3-10, Cam Washington 0-1-1, Dylan Resendes 6-3-20, John Ryan 4-1-9. Totals 19-10

Avon (62) Jadd Eldah 1-0-2, Issac Aguilar 8-6-22, Tabor Engle 0-0-0, Cameron Dawiczyk 0-0-0, Tyler Brokenshire 6-4-16, Aidan Srb 4-0-12, Aarsh Moza 2-1-6, Nishant Goplachar 1-0-2, Emmett Borenstein 1-0-2. Totals 23-11

Rockville (3-5) 14 18 12 15 — 59

Avon (6-3) 13 14 19 16 — 62

Three-point goals: Srb (A) 4, Moza (A), LaBrecque (R) 3, Tate (R), Resendes (R) 5

Avon 55, Hall 45

At West Hartford

Avon (55) Jadd Eldah 1-0-2, Isaac Aguilar 6-4-17, Alan Brockman 1-0-3, Cameron Dawiczyk 2-0-4, Tabor Engle 0-0-0, Tyler Brokenshire 5-1-12, Aidan Srb 3-2-10, Aarsh Moza 2-0-5, Nishant Goplachar 0-0-0, Emmett Borenstein 0-2-2. Totals 20-7

Hall (45) Amare Duque 2-2-6, Amecca Freeman 1-1-3, Ixael Abino 5-0-10, Angelo Culmo 1-0-2, Alex Momeka 4-8-16, Joe Dooley 2-0-4, Anthony McKeown 2-0-4. Totals 17-11

Avon (5-3) 11 15 13 16 — 55

Hall (1-8) 5 10 10 20 — 45

Three-point goals: Aguilar (A), Brockman (A), Brokenshire (A), Srb (A) 2, Moza (A)