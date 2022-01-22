Last-second shot beats Falcons; Canton wins second straight game

AVON, January 21, 2022 – This one stings.

Platt’s Anthony Nimani stole an inbounds pass and hit a three-point shot with 1.4 seconds remaining to lift the visiting Platt High boys basketball team to a 65-64 win over Avon on Friday night.

Nimani drained two three-point shots in the final 10.3 seconds of the game scored 11 of Platt’s final 13 points as the Panthers (7-3) won their fifth straight game. He finished with a game-high 30 points.

Avon led by six points, 60-54 with 1:53 remaining and had five-point leads with 18.9 and 10.3 seconds left in the game.

Avon’s Isaac Aguilar hit a pair of free throws with 10.3 seconds left to give the Falcons a five point lead, 64-59. Platt immediately brought the ball up court and Nimani hit a long three-point shot with 6.0 seconds left to cut the lead to three points.

That left Avon with the task of inbounding the ball underneath their own basket. Platt’s aggressive man-to-man defense made life difficult for the Falcons throughout the fourth quarter but this time it paid off when Nimani got his hands on the ball for the steal and put up his off-balance game-winning shot.

Aguilar led the Falcons with a team-high 19 points while Aidan Srb added 16.

On Wednesday night, Avon won their third straight game with a 73-61 win over Wethersfield. Aguilar had a career-high 24 points in the win while Tyler Brokenshire tied his career-high with 20 points.

The Falcons return to action on Monday night when they visit E.O. Smith in Storrs.

Avon 73, Wethersfield 61

At Wethersfield

Avon (73) Jadd Eldah 1-4-6, Isaac Aguilar 7-7-24, Cam Dawiczyk 1-0-3, Tyler Brokenshire 6-6-20, Aidan Srb 5-1-16, Aarsh Moza 2-0-4, Emmett Borenstein 0-0-0. Totals 22-18

Wethersfield (61) Rob Rivera 10-0-23, T.J. Smith 2-1-5, Jack Freitas 5-0-11, Jomar Feliciano 3-4-11, Tom Daly 1-0-2, Andrew Knapp 2-1-5, Ryan Gagne 1-0-2, Ethan Lemos 1-0-2. Totals 25-6

Avon (7-3) 8 23 17 25 — 73

Wetherfield (3-5) 15 14 9 23 – 61

Three-point goals: Rivera (W) 3, Freitas (W), Feliciano (W), Aguilar (A) 3, Brokenshire (A) 2, Srb (A) 3

Second straight win for Canton

COVENTRY, January 21, 2022 – Luke Maher had a team-high 17 points while Brandon Powell added 13 points as the Canton High boys basketball team won their second straight game with a 51-45 win over Coventry in North Central Connecticut Conference action on Friday night.

On Tuesday night, the Warriors snapped a three-game losing streak with a 63-58 win over East Windsor, also on the road. Reece had a career-high 24 points in that victory over the Panthers with Maher chipping in with 18 points.

Canton (5-5) returns to action on Monday night when they host Northwestern Regional.

Canton 51, Coventry 45

At Coventry

Canton (51) Khalil Thomas 1-0-3, Juan Alicea 1-0-2, Brandon Powell 4-5-13, Matthew Benedetti 1-0-2, Isaiah Reece 3-2-9, Connor Nadeau 1-0-3, Taylor Kim 1-0-2, Luke Maher 8-1-17. Totals 20-8

Coventry (45) Aiden Jeamel 4-0-12, Vinny LoRiccio 3-0-8, Joey Pezzino 2-0-4, Wyatt Wendry 7-0-17, Nate Cordner 1-2-4, Totals 18-2

Canton (5-5) 15 8 13 15 — 51

Coventry (3-5) 8 14 9 14 — 45

Three-point goals: Thomas (Can), Reece (Can), Nadeau (Can); Jeamel (Cov) 2, LoRicco (Cov) 2, Wendry (Cov) 3

Canton 63, East Windsor 58

At East Windsor

Canton (63) Khalil Thomas 2-0-4, Brandon Powell 3-1-7, Matthew Benedetti 1-0-2, Isaiah Reece 8-5-24, Connor Nadeau 3-0-8, Luke Maher 7-2-18. Totals 24-8-63

East Windsor (58) Ryan Lee 4-0-10, Josh Maddox 3-6-12, Eric Wyse 2-3-9, Nick Parakilas 5-1-12, Alex Giannuzzi 0-1-1, Juelz Torres 3-0-6, Justin Rodriguez 4-0-8. Totals 21-11-58

Canton (4-5) 17 15 13 18 — 63

East Windsor (1-4) 11 9 15 23 — 58

Three-point goals: Reece (C) 3, Nadeau (C) 2, Maher (C) 2, Lee (EW) 2, Wyse (EW) 2, Parakilas (EW)