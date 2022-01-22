Hat trick from Grimm and goal from Humphrey spark Newington co-op

Josh Grimm had three goals and an assist while defenseman Braeden Humphrey from Canton scored for the second straight game as the Newington co-op hockey team won their seven straight game on Saturday night at Enfield Twin Rinks with a 5-1 victory over the Enfield co-op squad.

Evan Howard, another Canton defenseman, scored his fifth goal of the season while Andrew Stribling added three assists for the Nor’Easters (9-1) in a CCC South contest.

A slow start to the game was suddenly accelerated at the nine-minute mark when the Stribling tipped an errant Enfield pass to Grimm, who broke away and beat Eagles’ goalie Tommy Terhune to the glove side for a 1-0 lead.

Six minutes later, Grimm scored again on a breakaway during a power play advantage to increase Newington’s lead to 2-0. Humphrey ended the first period scoring with a short-handed goal on assists from Mike Deegan and Evan Howard for a 3-0 lead.

Early in the second period, Newington continued to blast shots at a beleaguered Terhune who managed to keep the visitors from increasing their lead until Howard wristed home a bullet from the high slot to increase the Nor’Easters’ lead to 4-0.

Enfield’s Josh Tyler managed to get behind the Newington defense a minute later and slide a backhand shot through the pads of Nor’Easter goalie Jeremy Wagner to get the Eagles on the scoreboard. Enfield is a co-op program with skaters from East Granby and Stafford.

The Nor’Easters’ last tally would come off the stick of Grimm to complete his hat-trick as he took a great cross-ice pass from Humphrey and hit the top corner of the net with 12:28 remaining in the contest for the final 5-1 score.

Terhune stopped 32 shots for Enfield (3-6) while Wagner made 11 saves, for the Nor’Easters, who have players from Canton, Manchester, Cromwell and Berlin on the squad.

Newington returns to action on Wednesday night against Conard in a 7:20 p.m. contest at the Veterans Memorial Rink in West Hartford.

Newington 5, Enfield 0

At Enfield

Newington co-op (9-1) 3 1 1 — 5

Enfield co-op (3-6) 0 1 0 — 1

Goals: Josh Tyler (E), Josh Grimm (N) 3, Braeden Humphrey (N), Evan Howard (N); Assists: Luke Arsenault (E), Grimm (N), Humphrey (N), Andrew Stribling (N) 3, Mike Deegan (N) 2; Saves: Jeremy Wagner (N) 11, Tommy Terhune (E) 32; Shots: Newington, 37-12